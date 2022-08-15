The Southwestern Warriors hosted the Cardinals of Wayne County Monday night in an early 48th District match-up. In a game that early looked like it had a Southwestern win written all over it before the Cardinals came back to tie it up, it was a huge night in net from freshman Gunner Schlosser that would end up winning the game for the Warriors after a penalty shootout.
Head coach Sean McBride was a man of few words after the game, but you could tell the win meant a lot to him.
“I am proud of my team. Proud of freshman Gunner Schlosser,” he stated.
Sophomore Dante Caballero put a quick goal on the board for the Warriors in just the 3rd minute of the game. From then, it was a defensive show for both teams. It wasn’t until the 33rd minute that senior Ryan Vu would find the goal, with Southwestern ahead at the half 2-0.
Wayne County came out of the break hungry, with the Cardinals appearing to score early before the shot was wiped off due to a penalty. In the ensuing penalty kick, freshman Zachary Hesse took the shot and it went to the right corner of the goal, giving the Cardinals their first goal of the game. In the 47th minute another Wayne County player put a goal on the board tying the game up at 2 goals a piece.
Coach McBride pulled freshman goalie Gunner Schlosser for senior Aaron Baker in the 55th minute. This sort of move could have back-fired, but it ended up setting Schlosser for a huge end of the game run.
Regulation ended with the two teams tied up. Then, the teams played two 5-minute overtime periods and with the score still deadlocked at 2-2, the game went into penalty kicks.
Five players from each team were selected and for Southwestern senior Jack Wilson, junior Levi Harris, Caballero, and Vu would all score, putting the pressure onto the Cardinals.
Wayne County would send Hesse, sophomore Aiden Tucker, and senior Daniel Balmari. The shot from Hesse went in while the other two were blocked by Schlosser, showing that the young freshman had “ice in his veins.”
The Warriors rejoiced, the game was over, and they were the victors. The final score was 3-2.
After the game, Schlosser, like his coach was a man of few words, but the freshman had an appreciative tone.
“I feel like a warrior,” he said.
The Warriors, now 2-2 on the season, will return to action on Tuesday in a road game at Glasgow starting at 5:30 p.m.
