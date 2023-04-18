The Southwestern Warriors and Somerset Christian Lady Cougars squared off for the second time this season at the War Path on Tuesday night. In an earlier matchup between the two schools, Southwestern breezed by their opponents by a score of 20-1 after just three innings of play. Although it looked to be the same outcome early in this one, there was a different story to be told over the course of the ball game.
The home team led comfortably early 11-0 and looked well on their way to another win. However, the Cougars finally came alive in the fifth inning, scoring five runs. It just wasn't enough to beat Southwestern on this occasion though, with the Warriors eventually winning 15-5 in five innings.
After three up and three down for the Lady Cougars in the top of the first inning, Brynn Troxell was walked to begin the home half of the frame. A Lexi Martin single to left field put runners on the corners for Southwestern with no outs, with an error made by Somerset Christian on a pop fly from Kylie Dalton giving the home team the first run of the ball game. A walk on Sidney Hansen loaded the bases before an RBI sacrifice fly by Jordyn McDonald made the score 2-0.
Arabella Lowery was hit by a pitch to promptly load the bases again for the Warriors before an RBI single in the infield was hit by Raegan Peters scored the third run of the inning for Southwestern. One more run was in the cards for the home team following Macie Gwin getting hit by a pitch, with Southwestern leading 4-0 after one inning of action.
Lydia Fisher was able to smack the first hit of the game for Somerset Christian in the top of the second, resulting in a double to center field. However, she was stranded there after three straight outs were recorded, including Raegan Peters getting her first strikeout on the mound for the evening.
A strikeout by Fisher began the bottom of the second frame before a Dalton double on a ground ball to left field. A shot to center field cleared the wall to give Hansen a two run home run and increase the Southwestern lead to 6-0, although the Warriors were far from done with the scoring this half inning. Five straight walks, on McDonald, Lowery, Raegan Peters, Abigail Whitescarver and Gwin, allowed two more runs to score for Southwestern to increase their lead to 8-0.
A fly out put the Cougars one out away from retiring the side even though the bases were still loaded. An error then allowed Martin to reach base safely and scored the ninth and 10th runs of the contest for Southwestern. Two more walks on Dalton and Hansen scored the 11th run of the contest. Somerset Christian then brought in Reagan Childers to pitch, with the next batter flying out to finally retire the side.
Sophia Barnett was hit by a pitch to begin the top of the third inning for the Lady Cougars, although the next batter hit into a double play to immediately put two outs on the scoreboard. Kristen Edwards and Childers singled to give Somerset Christian two base runners before a ground out stranded both.
Lowery began the bottom of the third with a double into left field to give Southwestern an early runner in scoring position. A ground out and the first strikeout of the contest from Childers then put the Warriors on shaky ground with that runner however. A walk on Gwin gave Southwestern runners on the corners before another Childers strikeout retired the side without any runs coming home.
Elisabeth Scott made it to base safely after being walked with one out in the top of the fourth inning. The Warriors were then able to turn another double play that retired the side, with the Cougars desperately needing to score a run.
A Martin single into left field began the home half of the fourth, with another strikeout by Childers putting the first out on the board. After another walk on Hansen, an RBI double that made it slightly past the infield by McDonald made the score 12-0 for the Warriors and put the pressure firmly on Somerset Christian. No more damage could make it home for Southwestern as the next two batters were retired in short order.
Walks on Destiny Napier and Barnett began the top of the fifth inning for the Cougars before they finally broke through on an RBI single via a pop fly by Selah Sccichitano, giving Somerset Christian their first run of the contest. A shot to center field by Edwards landed to give her two RBI's on the double, making the score 12-3 for the Lady Cougars with still no outs on the board.
Childers was then walked before an error allowed Caroline Mounce to reach base and scored the fourth run of the inning for the Cougars. Following a pitching change to Hansen, an RBI single by Fisher into right field made the score 12-5, with the Cougars now having done enough to potentially avoid the run rule. A strikeout from Hansen retired the side.
An error allowed Whitescarver to reach in the bottom of the fifth, with an RBI double soon scored by Troxell for the 13th run of the ball game for the Warriors. Gwin scored soon after following a wild pitch, putting Southwestern one run away from claiming the victory. A smack of the ball by Dalton was dropped by the left fielder and allowed the game-winning run to make it home, giving Southwestern the season sweep of Somerset Christian 15-5 in five innings.
Southwestern was led by three RBI's from Hansen, as well as two from Gwin and McDonald and one apiece from Troxell, Raegan Peters and Whitescarver. Peters also earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs while striking out one. Somerset Christian was led by two RBI's from Edwards. Childers returned from injury and finished out the game on the mound for the Cougars, striking out three in the process.
Southwestern improves to 10-9 this season and will be in action again on Thursday where they will travel to Garrard County to take on the Lady Lions at 6 p.m.
Somerset Christian falls to 1-8 this season and they will be in action again on Thursday as they will travel to Adair County to take on the Lady Indians at 5 p.m.
