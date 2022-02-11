Southwestern sweeps Lady Maroons

The Southwestern Lady Warriors and Pulaski County Lady Maroons took to the hardwood at the Wig Wam on Friday evening for round 2 of their games on the season, with the Lady Warriors victorious in round one earlier in the season 56-51. Both teams, although expected favorites in their districts and also within the top 3 of the 12th region, had been going on different paths as of late, with Pulaski coming into the game riding a 7-game winning streak (with their last loss coming in the aforementioned game against the Lady Warriors), and Southwestern coming into the game on a 2-game losing streak (albeit with both of those losses coming to teams ranked highly in state in Bowling Green and Anderson County).
Something had to give in this game, and by the end of the game, it was Southwestern who was standing tall for the 2nd time this season, getting the win over Pulaski 63-54 in a game that, although sometimes messy, lived up to the hype the rivalry has gotten in recent years. Both of these teams have the talent necessary to compete for a region championship, and assuming both make it out of their respective district tournaments, and also assuming the bracket plays out in the right way, perhaps we could see both of these teams face off one more time in the postseason. I know I certainly wouldn't be against that.
Head coach Junior Molden of Southwestern gave Pulaski a lot of praise after the game, stating, "I thought we left a few 3's on the table we normally make but you got to give PC credit, their zone did a great job closing out hard on our 3 point shots we had. I thought we should have attacked some other areas against them better. PC never quits and made big runs in both games we played them after we got double digit leads."
The first points in the opening stanza were scored by Pulaski's Sydney Martin following an assist from Maggie Holt, and although as previously stated Pulaski played hard the whole game, this would be the only time the Lady Maroons would have the lead on this night. Southwestern then went on a 11-1 run through the middle of the quarter to lead 11-3, with points coming on the run by Kinsley Molden (4), Ayden Smiddy (4), and Kaylee Young (3). PC was able to trim the deficit slightly by outscoring the Lady Warriors 5-4 the final few minutes of the quarter, with Southwestern leading 15-8 after 8 minutes of action. The Lady Warriors had points through the end of the quarter scored by Payton Acey (1) and Smiddy (3), while Pulaski saw points scored from Caroline Oakes (2) and Martin (3 off of a beautiful 3-pointer that she was also fouled on).
The Lady Maroons looked to extend their good play to the 2nd quarter of action, but the Lady Warriors would start out the quarter on a mini 5-2 run to extend the lead to double digits at 20-10, with Southwestern scoring points here through Smiddy (2), Jessalyn Flynn (1), and Young (2 off of a steal), and Pulaski's lone 2 points to begin the quarter coming off of a basket by Madelyn Blankenship. Pulaski responded in a huge manner from here though, going their own little run at 7-2 the rest of the way through the quarter to trim the deficit in half at 22-17 as the teams went to the locker room. PC had stellar play here from Oakes (2 points), Martin (2 points), Blankenship (2 points), and Madeline Butcher (1 point), while Southwestern's lone basket in the rest of the quarter was scored by Acey.
Coming out of the locker room, Pulaski's Martin would hit a 2-point bucket to trim the deficit even further to just 3 points at 22-19. However, the stingy defense and sharp shooting of the Lady Warriors flashed itself once again, with Southwestern going on a quick 9-2 run to go back in front by double digits at 31-21 on the back of points from Young (6) and Smiddy (3). The rest of the quarter was a much more back-and-forth affair, with the Lady Warriors slightly outscoring the Lady Maroons the rest of the way 12-11 as the lead stood at 43-32 after 3 quarters of play. Southwestern had stellar play though the rest of the period from Flynn (4 points), Acey (5 points), Taylor Nelson (1 point), and Smiddy (2 points). Pulaski answered with their own 11 points scored by Holt (3), Oakes (3), Butcher (2), Martin (2), and Aubrey Daulton (1).
The momentum of the game just kept on changing hands early in the 4th quarter, as the lead stayed around the low double digits with Southwestern scoring 9 early points to Pulaski's 9, and the lead was 52-41 in the favor of the Lady Warriors. The Lady Warriors had good play early in the period from Molden (4 points), Acey (4 points), and Makayla Noritis (1 point), while the Lady Maroons countered with points from Martin (4), Oakes (2), and Butcher (3). A spark came aglow for the Lady Maroons from here, however, with Pulaski going on a 13-6 run to get the score within just 4 points at 58-54 with just about 3 minutes left on the game clock. The Lady Maroons went on this run largely in part to stellar defense leading to easy transition offense, and got massive points on this run from Sydney Resch (2), Butcher (8), and Martin (3). The Lady Warriors got all 6 of their points scored on this run (extremely important points for a team that looked like it was drained of any and all momentum) by Smiddy. Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, they just couldn't muster up enough offense and pressure hard enough (since the Lady Warriors were already deep into the double bonus at this point), and following some free throw scoring by Smiddy (2), Acey (1), and Molden (2), the final buzzer would sound and Southwestern would take this very hard fought game 63-54.
Southwestern was led in scoring by 4 players in double figures: Ayden Smiddy with 22 points (led all scorers, also had 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals), Payton Acey with 13 points (along with 7 rebounds and 4 blocks), Kaylee Young with 11 points (along with 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals), and Kinsley Molden with 10 points (along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists). They also had contributions from Jessalyn Flynn (5 points), Taylor Nelson (1 point), and Makayla Noritis (1 point and 5 rebounds).
The Lady Warriors improve to 19-6 with the win, and have 3 games remaining in the regular season. On Saturday, Southwestern is at Jackson City against the Lady Eagles of Johnson Central in the Kentucky Prep Showcase.
Pulaski County was led in scoring by 2 players in double figures: Sydney Martin with 21 points (along with 8 rebounds) and Madeline Butcher with 14 points (along with 2 rebounds). They also had contributions from Caroline Oakes (9 points and 3 rebounds), Madelyn Blankenship (4 points and 2 rebounds), Maggie Holt (3 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals), Sydney Resch (2 points and 1 steal), and Aubrey Daulton (1 point and 2 assists).
The Lady Maroons fall to 19-6 with the loss, and also have 3 games remaining in the regular season. On Saturday, the Lady Maroons travel to take on the Lady Tigers of Breckinridge County in the Kentucky Vintage Tee Classic.
