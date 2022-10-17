The Southwestern Lady Warriors began their trek to another 12th Region Championship appearance on Monday evening, as they faced off against McCreary Central in the 48th District Semis. Despite some runs by the Lady Raiders, Southwestern seemed to be focused completely on their postseason goals, as they swept McCreary Central 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-13).
In the first set, the Warriors would start off slow, only leading 7-5 following kills from senior Kylee Tucker and junior Payton Acey, as well as an ace from senior Kamryn Young. The Lady Raiders would get an early ace from senior Kaylee Stephens and a kill from freshman Raylee Wilson.
However, Southwestern seemed to wake up after this point, outscoring McCreary Central 18-7 the rest of the way through to claim the first set 25-12. The Warriors would have three kills from sophomore Halle Norvell, a kill from senior Baylee Collingsworth, two kills from Acey, as well as an ace from Norvell. Senior Kaylee Young would have three kills of her own during this run, with one being the set-winning kill.
The two teams were close once again to begin the second set, with sophomore Chloe Mabe contributing two aces, Tucker having a kill, and Acey and Tucker combining on a block. The Lady Raiders staged a mini rally, getting close to the Warriors in score following kills from Wilson and junior Topasio Felix. Trading points late in the set, the Warriors would eventually win 25-18. Acey would have two kills, Collingsworth would have three kills in a row, and Mabe would add another ace. The set-winning point went the way of Southwestern following an error by McCreary Central.
The Lady Raiders would fully control the beginning of the third set, going up 6-2 early following a kill from Felix, as well as a kill and an ace from sophomore Allison Watters. Despite some early difficulties, the Warriors would be able to get right back into the game following kills from Collingsworth, Kaylee Young, and Norvell, and would lead 12-8.
Southwestern would have full control of the momentum at this point and would go on a 13-5 run the rest of the way to claim the third set and the game 25-13. Mabe would add a kill and an ace for the Warriors, Tucker would add two kills, Acey would have a kill, Collingsworth would have three aces in a row, and Kamryn Young would also add a kill. Junior Reagan Goldson would have the game-winning kill for Southwestern.
The Warriors advance to the 48th District Championship game, to be played on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Somerset Christian.
