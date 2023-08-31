Thursday night, the Southwestern volleyball team hosted a district rival in the McCreary County Raiders. The Warriors came off three losses on Saturday to Bryan Station, Tates Creek, and Cooper High Schools at the Thoroughbred Smash in Lexington, Ky, granted all three really solid teams. Their last wins were against North Laurel and Henry Clay on Thursday and Friday of last week at the beginning of the Thoroughbred Smash. The Warriors prior to tonight’s game were 2-7, a hard way to begin a season.
However, the home environment of the Wig Wam proved to be the perfect remedy for Southwestern, as they blew by the Raiders in straight sets 3-0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-10) to end a four match losing streak.
The Warriors led by seniors Peyton Acey, Reagan Goldson and Brylee Burdine came out ready to play. The first set was a close one with a score of 25-18. Halle Norvell started a great night with several kills and blocks. Peyton Acey had a kill in this game to lead the Warriors to their first set win of the night.
The second game went to the Warriors as well with a score of 25-9. Halle Norvell, Peyton Acey and Adison Black had kills. Aaliyah Lawler, Peyton Acey and Railey Housley each had aces. Southwestern had five points due to Raider errors. The Warriors lead was quickly two games to nothing and things were not about to get any easier for McCreary Central.
The third game started one-sided with five unanswered points for the Warriors. Norvell served five aces before the Lady Raiders were able to return the serve. After that the Lady Warriors scored four more points. Norvell on her last serve served it into the net as Southwestern led 9-1.
Reagan Goldson served another six unanswered points. Freshman Jaelyn Dye and Norvell would add a block apiece. The Warriors would ultimately lose possession after a series of blocks by the Raiders. Norvell added another kill. Acey added an ace. Adison Black had the game-winning kill to end the third set with a score of 25-10. The Warriors completed their sweep of the Lady Raiders, three games to zero.
The Warriors, now 3-7, will have the next four days off for the holiday weekend and return to host the Boyle County Rebels on Tuesday at the Wig Wam, with the game scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
