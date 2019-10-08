Southwestern sweeps Pulaski in 3 sets

The Pulaski County Lady Maroons travelled across town to the Wigwam on Monday evening for the annual showdown against their crosstown rival, the Southwestern Lady Warriors. The defending 12th Region champion Lady Warriors entered the matchup with a record of 24-6, while the Lady Maroons countered with a 15-10 record. With excellent play both defensively and offensively, the Lady Warriors took home the win by a score of 3-0.
It was close early in the first set with the Lady Maroons taking an early 6-4 lead on two kills by Peyton Randolph and a block by Maddy Vacca, but Southwestern took an 8-7 lead on a kill by Emmy Vanover and maintained the lead throughout the rest of the set.
Four points consecutively on the serve of Avery Rose pushed the Southwestern lead to 17-12, but Randolph countered with four points on her serve to keep the Lady Maroons close at 17-16. Kills by Vanover, Hanna Browning, and Grace Taylor helped Southwestern regain the momentum, and the Lady Warriors took the first set by a score of 25-18.
The Southwestern defense played exceptionally well in the second set with multiple digs by libero Kami Wilson and her sister Sydney Wilson. Taylor had three early kills and Payton Brock had three kills in the set as well. A block by Vacca and a kill by Kaitlyn Combs tried to help the Lady Maroons regain some control, but the play of the Lady Warriors was just too much and Southwestern took the 25-14 victory.
Pulaski County came out with some fire early in the third set, with a block by Vacca and five consecutive points by Molli Nelson giving the Lady Maroons a 5-1 lead. Southwestern slowly fought their way back, led by Vanover with six kills in the set.
Vacca had three blocks and in the set for the Lady Maroons and kills by Randolph and Lindsey Horn helped the Lady Maroons remain competitive, but Southwestern had too much firepower and took the third set by a score of 25-19.
With the big win, the Lady Warriors improved to 25-6 on the season, while Pulaski County fell to 15-11. The Lady Maroons will travel to Corbin on Tuesday evening to take on the Lady Redhounds, while Southwestern will play the Lady Cardinals of South Laurel in London.
