Southwestern took their turn hosting Somerset Christian Tuesday night. Monday night the two teams played at Somerset Christian, with Southwestern coming out on top 10-1. The outcome was no different on Tuesday, with the Warriors prevailing in five innings by a score of 11-1 to earn a season sweep of the Cougars.
Southwestern’s Braden Morrow pitched all five innings for the Warriors, striking out nine batter and allowing only three hits. Shadrach Barnett pitched for four innings for the Cougars. Barnett struck out four batters.
The first inning went quickly for the Cougars. Shadrach hit a pop fly, but it was caught. Isaiah Hensley and Gavin Lewis were Braden Morrow’s first strikeouts ending the Cougar’s offense.
The Warriors started their offense with Jonas Gallagher. He hit a bunt but was thrown out at first base. Jace Gager had a short hit to the cougar shortstop, safe at first. Caleb Ramsey next in the batter’s box had a hit past the shortstop, safe at first advancing Gager to second. During Wyatt Morgan’s at-bat, Ramsey stole second, putting two runners into scoring position. Morgan hit a double past third base for two RBI. Kyle West had a hit to third and was safe at first base. Ben Howard grabbed a single to right field for an RBI. Jonah Brock got a piece of the ball for a center field hit but he was caught out. Jackson Couch hit to third base for an out ending the Warrior offense and the first inning, with the Warriors ahead early 3-0.
The second inning started with a Jackson Case hit to pitcher Braden Morrow for the out. Emory Whitescarver and Charles Scott were Morrow’s strikeouts three and four.
Shadrach was back on the pitcher’s mound for the Cougars. His first strikeout of the game was Cameron Shipp. Gallagher hit to the Cougar shortstop for a quick second out. Gager hit to second and was safe at first base. Gager had two stolen bases during Ramsey’s time in the batter’s box. After the stolen bases, Ramsey hit to the Cougar shortstop for the out.
Tristan Ruble started the offense for the Cougars to start the third inning. He had a pop fly foul caught by catcher Brock. David Reese and Parker Viers were also struck out.
Morgan got a hit to the Cougar short stop, but he dropped it to give the Warriors a base runner to begin the bottom of the third. Morgan was able to steal second base before West walked to first base. Howard hit past second base for an RBI. Brock hit a single to center field for two RBI’s. Couch hit a fly-ball to right field caught by the right fielder. Shipp was struck out for the Warriors second out. Gallagher hit to third base and the runner from second was thrown out. The inning ended with the Warriors doubling their lead to 6-0.
The fourth inning the Cougars found their groove. Barnett hit Gager, good enough to be safe at first base. Hensley hit third base safe at first. Barnett stole home to give the Cougars their first run of the ball game, although it also turned out to be their only run scored. Lewis was struck out. Case hit a single to pitcher Morrow. Whitescarver was the third out, with the Warriors still firmly in control of the contest 6-1.
Southwestern ended the game in the fifth inning, winning 11-1 via the run rule. Morgan had an RBI in the fourth inning. Couch stole home for another run. Gager and Morgan had RBIs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Travis Burton, a courtesy runner, was the final run for the Warriors as they celebrated a sweep of the Cougars that gave them a final district record for the year of 5-1, good enough to be the likely two seed in the 48th District Tournament.
The Warriors were led by four RBI’s from Morgan, as well as two apiece from Howard and Brock. Gager added the lone other RBI for Southwestern. The lone Somerset Christian run was scored following an error.
Southwestern, now 11-11 for the season, will host South Laurel on Thursday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Somerset Christian falls to 6-16 this season and will also be in action on Thursday, as they host Model at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.