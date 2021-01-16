Southwestern takes down defending 12th Region Champs

Last night at Southwestern, the Warriors boys basketball team took down the defending 12th Region Champion West Jessamine Colts in a back and forth thriller.
After the Colts controlled the first period to go into the second with a 21-15 lead, the Warriors heated things up and quickly closed the gap.
Southwestern started the second with a 9-2 run with three triples that put them ahead 24-23. Two of the threes came from freshman Indred Whitaker and one from sophomore Eli Meece. The Colts bucket during the short run was an inside shot by DeAjuan Stepp.
West Jessamine took back their lead with an inside shot from Gavin Salva and extended it to three with a driving layup by Stepp.
Later, Southwestern forced another lead change after an inside shot from sophomore Brody Perkins, a three point play off a foul by senior Evan Smith, and a mid range shot from senior Lukas Maybrier.
Jackson Green evened the score at 31-31 heading into halftime with a pair of free throws for the Colts.
The back and forth battle continued after the break with three lead changes in the third.
First, West Jessamine took a four point lead after back to back baskets by Green, but shortly after Southwestern pushed ahead with back to back inside shots from senior Andrew Jones.
The Warriors held their lead for a few minutes by staying in front with inside shots from Maybrier, Meece, and Smith.
However, the Colts evened the score late in the period at 45-45 after a mid range shot from Green and a driving layup from Jacob Jones.
Maybrier put in a driving layup of his own at the end of the third period to give his Warriors a two point lead heading into the final quarter.
Stepp started the fourth on fire for the Colts with a mid range jump shot and three point play, but Whitaker answered with a three ball to tie the game up at 50-50.
Stepp and Whitaker traded buckets once again when Stepp put in an inside shot, then Whitaker knocked down another three, but Stepp came right back with another mid range shot to put West Jessamine up 54-53.
From that point Southwestern went on a six point run that featured a pair of free throws and mid range shot from Maybrier and a driving layup from Jones that gave the Warriors at five point lead late in the quarter.
The Colts came back and took the lead with an 8-2 run with an inside bucket and free throws by Green, a driving layup by Daniel Waters, and a inside shot from Drew Marshall. Southwestern's two during the run came from free shots by Whitaker.
After a foul on Jones that resulted in two successful free throws that gave the Warriors the lead, and a missed three by the Colts, West Jessamine began to foul Southwestern to attempt to get the ball back.
Jones was fouled three more times where he hit 5-6 to give the Warriors a 68-62 lead, and then Smith extended their lead to eight with two free throws of his own.
The Colts tired to fight back with an inside bucket by Salva and a three by Jones that cut the Southwestern lead to four at 71-67.
However, Southwestern held onto their lead and ended up landing their third victory of the season with a 72-69 win over the Colts.
The Warriors spread the ball around throughout the game and had four players in double figures on the night with Smith leading the team in scoring with 18, Jones and Maybrier following with 15 each, and Whitaker just behind them with 14. Jones also led the team in rebounding and had a double double with 12 rebounds on the night.
The win put the Warriors at 3-2 on the season and they will face the Campbellsville Eagles tonight at Southwestern.
SWHS - 15 - 16 - 16 - 25 - 72
WJHS - 21 - 10 - 14 - 24 - 69
Southwestern - Smith 18, Jones 15, Maybrier 15, Whitaker 14, Perkins 8, Meece 2.
West Jessamine - Stepp 17, Green 16, Waters 12, Salva 10, Barr 5, Jones 5, Marshall 4.
