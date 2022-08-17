After a disappointing 2-1 loss against Corbin to open up the 2022 season, the Southwestern girls soccer team went on the road for a matchup against Lincoln County on Monday evening.
The Warriors answered any doubts with a resounding 3-1 victory over the Lady Patriots. Southwestern was led on the night with 3 goals from 3 different seniors, Carinne Souders, Ashlan Cunnagin, and Haylee Flynn.
Souders and senior Jadyn Campbell also added 1 assist a piece in the victory. Senior goal keeper Lauren Tyler had 12 saves with only the one goal allowed.
Southwestern improves to 1-1 on the young season and will return to action on Tuesday, August 23rd, as they welcome in cross-town foe Pulaski County for a game starting at 6 p.m.
