It was youth football league night at the Reservation on Friday night, as future football and cheerleading Warriors from Oak Hill, Burnside, and Southern Elementary would help cheer on their Southwestern Warriors. The Warriors themselves would be out for revenge on Friday, welcoming in the Mercer County Titans. The Titans were the only regular season loss for Southwestern last year, with Mercer defeating them 22-21.
Southwestern, in a game where they used two quarterbacks and relied heavily on their rush game, would get that revenge, defeating the Titans 35-13.
After a few short gains for the Warriors on their opening drive, junior Christian Walden would manage to find a hole on the left side, taking the ball all the way to the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown. After missing the extra point, Southwestern would be up 6-0 early in the game.
Mercer County would start their drive off in basically the same fashion, short gains that would eventually pile up on the Southwestern defense. Eventually, junior quarterback Thaddeus Mays would throw a 22-yard strike to junior Jackson Perry for a Titans touchdown. Mercer would then convert the extra point try and lead the Warriors 7-6.
The Warriors would respond quickly, with senior Tanner Wright finally getting some offensive work with a 34-yard rush. Junior quarterback Collin Burton would be able to find junior Caden Cunnagin for a gain of 19, before finding him again for a 25-yard touchdown. Walden would then convert a 2-point try to put the Warriors up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter of play.
Soon after the next Southwestern drive at the start of the second quarter would stall, Mercer County would begin driving the ball down the field following multiple completions by Mays. Their drive would falter, however, with senior kicker Jase Cocanougher kicking a 30-yard field goal to cut into the Southwestern lead, with the Warriors now leading 14-10.
Senior quarterback Roger Oliver would then come into the game on the Warriors’ next possession and following a 18-yard rush by sophomore Lucas McKee, he would find senior Maison Hibbard for a 32-yard completion. Some more short gains would follow, before senior Maddox Mink would take a hand-off at the 1-yard line, bullying his way into the end zone and putting Southwestern up 21-10 with just over three minutes left in the half.
Mercer County knew they had to put up points before halftime to get some positive momentum for themselves, and it looked like they would find that momentum sooner rather than later as Mays found sophomore Ashton Drakeford for a gain of 37 yards. However, the Warriors’ defense stepped up in a huge way at this point, even pushing back the Titans’ offense from very favorable field position.
It looked like Mercer would have to punt it away, before they brought Cocanougher on for another field goal attempt, this one from 42 yards out. The ball would sail through the uprights to give the Titans some late points in the half. Southwestern would head into the break up 21-13.
Mays would give Mercer County great field position to open up the half, returning the kickoff 46 yards. Their drive would stall after this however, with Southwestern getting the ball following the punt.
Southwestern would chew up over four minutes of game clock on their next drive with more of their punishing rushing attack. Senior Tanner Wright would have big gains of 28 and 10 yards, Oliver would have a 13-yard rush, and Walden would take it all the way to the 1-yard line after a rush for 11 yards. Wright would then punch it in for the 1-yard touchdown, giving himself his 10th rushing touchdown of the season and giving Southwestern a bit of cushion with their lead as it now stood at 28-13.
For the rest of the quarter, neither team could get any kind of offense going, with the score staying the same heading into the final quarter.
The Warriors would open the fourth quarter with possession of the ball and would begin to just eat away at the clock, taking over seven minutes of game time off of it before a fumble at the goal line would give Mercer County the ball back. A 3-and-out would give the ball right back to Southwestern, however.
Wright would dominate the ball on this drive for Southwestern, rushing it three times for a total of 40 yards, including another 1-yard touchdown rush to make the score 35-13 for the home team with just under two minutes left in the game.
Mercer wouldn’t be able to score anymore points in such a short amount of time and following the final buzzer, the Warriors were celebrating the 35-13 revenge game victory over the Titans.
Southwestern had a total of 146 passing yards, being led by a 7-11, 90 yards, and one touchdown performance by Burton. The Warriors also racked up 363 yards on the ground, being led by Wright, who had two touchdowns and 152 yards rushing. Defensively, the Warriors only gave up 139 yards.
Southwestern, now a perfect 4-0 on the season, will welcome in Lincoln County next Friday, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 p.m.
