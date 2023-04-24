Many local school and community organizations were able to participate in Operation Beautification on Saturday thanks to the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and the Pulaski County Solid Waste Department. Southwestern Tennis was one of those groups out picking up trash from the side of the road on Earth Day. Bobby Clue, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Danny Masten, Director of the Solid Waste Department helped get the program implemented three years ago and it has soared ever since. It is truly a win, win, win for all of those involved. Miles and miles of local roadways are cleared from litter and debris. Youth from the area are able to take part in a community service project. A donation is then made to each group participating based on the mileage of roadways cleaned that helps them with operating costs. It has been a huge success for the Lake Cumberland area right before the heart of the tourist season kicks in.
Southwestern Tennis not only took part in Operation Beautification but they played a match at home vs. Clinton County after they were done. The boys side swept the Bulldogs 6-0 led by senior Quinn McGuire who won his match by a score of 6-0. The girls won their match 5-2 as junior Alexis Freeman and Brokklyn Wolke won their doubles match by a score of 6-0. Jackson Flynn, Andrew Wolke, Aaron Doan, Chris Brown, Lucas Hill, Cohl Pierce, and Austin Abbott also won for the Warrior boys. Terae Handlos, Aubrey McDaniel, MacKenzie Barnett, Baylee Collingsworth and Anna Jensen also won for the Warrior girls. The boys improved their record to 8-7 and the girls moved to 11-4. Both teams will take the courts again on Monday as they host Danville at the Southwestern Courts.
