Southwestern Boys and Girls tennis traveled to Lincoln Co on Monday night and both came away with overall wins. The boys won their match 5-4 and the girls won by a score of 6-3. Both sides are now on five match winning streaks. Girls’ overall record moved to 10-3 and the boys improved their overall record to 7-6.
Jackson Flynn, Andrew Wolke, Aaron Doan, Chris Brown, Lucas Hill, Caiden Gensel, Jonathan Goleman, Adam Piontek and Walker Stevenson all posted wins for the boys. Terae Handlos, Alexis Freeman, Brooklyn Wolke, Aubrey McDaniel, Emily Morrow and Baylee Collingsworth were victorious for the girls team.
Both Warrior teams will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel across town to face the Maroons at Pulaski County.
