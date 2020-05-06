Southwestern tennis recognizes their 8 seniors

The Southwestern High School tennis teams were looking forward to a banner season in 2020. With eight seniors on the boys and girls squads, the Warriors had the potential to be the best Warrior tennis squad in school history.
With the 2020 tennis season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warrior tennis coach Lauren Childers will always wonder just how good this Southwestern tennis team could have been.
Coach Childers talked about each individual senior tennis player, and talked about their contribution to the Southwestern tennis program:
Max Brainard is such a great leader, and he will be sorely missed. He has such a wonderful attitude and work ethic, and we have been lucky to have him on our team for these last four seasons.
Josh Carey served as our team captain for two seasons, and all the guys on our team respected him. He was a great leader for the boys' team, and we expect him to have a fine tennis career at the University of the Cumberlands.
Kaitlyn Munsey was a team captain for our girls' team for three years. She has been a great role model for all of the girls on the Lady Warrior team, and we are thankful to have her on our team for the last four seasons.
Josh Thomas was only with us for two seasons, but he improved so much during that time. We wish we could have had him on the team during his entire time in high school. With Josh's work ethic, he will do great things in the next chapter of his life.
Luke Jacobs is a hard worker, and there is no doubt about that. There would be afternoons where he would attend ROTC, basketball, and tennis in the same day. He didn't have to do that, but he wanted to give his best to each group he was involved in.
Cameron Pierce has been a pleasure to coach over the last few years. He is a true Warrior, and we are going to miss him next year.
Clark Lemon has worked really hard during his time at Southwestern. He spent a lot of time after practice working to improve his game. We appreciate his effort and dedication to the Southwestern tennis program.
Camden Harris is another kid that showed a ton of improvement since he started playing tennis for us. He improved so much each season, and we expected him to have a huge senior year for us. We will miss Camden and his great personality.
