Total team effort was in effect for the Warriors at Southwestern High School tennis courts on Tuesday night. The boy's side came out with a 8-1 victory and the girl's side was also victorious with a 6-3 win.
After Senior Quinn McGuire was defeated by highly-rated Senior Lucas McFall the Southwestern Boys won all the rest of their matches. Jackson Flynn, Andrew Wolke, Jackson Wright, Lucas Hill and Austin Abbott all posted singles wins. Quinn McGuire, Chris Brown, Jonathan Goleman Aaron Doan, Ohm Patel and Walker Stevenson posted doubles wins against the Lakers.
The Southwestern girls also posted many victories on the night. Junior Terae Handlos got things started with a 6-2 win against Freshman Abby Helm to remain undefeated on the season. Alexis Freeman, Brooklyn Wolke, Aubrey McDaniel and Anna Jensen all followed up with more singles wins. Mahailey Kincer, Diya Patel, Arwa Abd and Kristen Dezarn kept the wins coming in doubles matches.
The boys were able to pick up their first overall win of the season and now stand at 1-4 on the season. The girls continued their hot streak to begin the season and have an overall record of 4-1. Both teams will be back in action this week as they take on Casey Co. at home on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.