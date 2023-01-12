On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Southwestern Warriors will honor both players and coaches from Nancy High School and Burnside High School at halftime of a boys’ basketball game. Both high schools were rich in history during their time before consolidation with Pulaski County High School, which closed both of the small schools down.
Burnside High School had a rich athletic history, as in the late 60’s they were considered a powerhouse in the 12th Region with the play of Eastern Kentucky University Hall of Famer George Bryant leading the way. Bryant went on to rank 15th in all-time points scored at EKU. He scored over 30 points per game for the Generals in his senior season.
The Nancy High School Dragons basketball team was coached for many years by the legendary Avery Hatfield, before he later went on to be an assistant coach for the Pulaski County Maroons for several years under Dave Fraley. The Nancy Dragons became famous when big man Billy Miller scored 90 points in a high school game, which is still the second for most points scored in a single game in KHSAA history.
Players and coaches can RSVP by contacting head coach Jeron Dunbar at 270-566-3515. The Warriors will be facing off against the West Jessamine High School Colts for the night’s action, with the Alumni Night festivities set to get underway at halftime or around 5:30 p.m.
