Southwestern too much much for Lady Cards

The 48th District play was on the docket at Southwestern High School on a chilly Monday evening, as the homestanding Lady Warriors took on the visiting Lady Cardinals of Wayne County. After starting off blazing hot to begin the season (winning 7 of their first 8 games), the Lady Warriors have come back down to Earth, losing 3 straight after a 15-day layoff at the beginning of the month. Make no mistake, however, Southwestern is still one of the more dangerous teams in a stacked 12th Region.
Southwestern struck quick in this one, however, as they were up by 5 runs after just 1 inning. In the end, the Lady Warriors would finally earn their first win of the month, defeating the Lady Cardinals 10-0 in five innings after stellar offense and an amazing performance on the mound for the two Lady Warriors who saw action in the pitcher slot.
In the top of the first inning, Gwin showed her insane repertoire of pitches, including some absolutely insane breaking balls that confused the Wayne County batters, and retired the side with 3 straight strikeouts. The first batter to step up for Southwestern in the bottom of the frame was Ashtyn Hines and she smacked a shot to deep center field for a triple to start the Lady Warrior offense out on the right foot. She was followed by Alyssa Raleigh, who smacked a shot to center field, good enough for a double and to score the first run of the game for Southwestern. Kylie Dalton, batting 3rd, would smoke another double to center field and score another run, making it 2-0 for the home team. Lexi Martin would then come in to pinch run for Dalton and would advance to 3rd following a line out. Sidney Hansen would then hit a pop fly in the infield that would drop fair for a single, scoring the RBI on the play and making it 3-0. Aimee Johnson would then step onto the plate and launch an absolute heater over the wall in left field, getting the 2-run home run (her 2nd of the year) and making the score 5-0 for the Lady Warriors. After that, Wayne County went ahead and brought in their other usual starting pitcher, Cami Debord. She would be able to get out of the inning without any more runs being added to the board, the score standing at 5-0 in favor of Southwestern after 1 inning of play.
Gwin continued her insanely efficient pitching in the top of the 2nd, striking out the first 2 batters she faced and forcing the 3rd to fly out to right field, with there still being no hits registered for Wayne County. Striking out 5 straight batters is a rare feat in any league at any level, she was absolutely dealing tonight! The top of the order came around for Southwestern in the home half of the frame and 2 straight singles by Hines and Raleigh (including Raleigh stealing 2nd) would put both base runners in scoring position. A line out by Dalton would advance both runners, scoring Hines and increasing the Southwestern lead to 6-0. An infield single by Gwin would score yet another run, making the score 7-0, with Brooklyn Marcum pinch running for Gwin at this point. After a steal by Marcum of 2nd base, a lineout would put her on 3rd base. Johnson would then get her 3rd RBI of the game following a single to right field and following one more out being recorded on the next batter, the 2nd inning was done with the Lady Warriors leading 8-0.
In the top of the 3rd with the game getting further out of reach for the Lady Cards, Southwestern went ahead and sent on Hansen in relief of Gwin on the mound. Hansen would continue the combined no-hitter at this point, retiring the first 3 batters she faced (including a strikeout), and it was beginning to look like the no-no could be close to happening in this one. Raegan Peters led off in the bottom of the 3rd and had an infield hit for a single. The following batter, Jordyn McDonald, hit into a fielder's choice and Peters was out at 2nd base. McDonald was then able to steal 2nd to get into scoring position and came home following a single to center field by Hines, making the score 9-0, dangerously close to the run rule potentially coming into effect in the 5th inning. After the next batter flew out in the infield, Dalton would hit a double to center field to put 2 runners in scoring position. As Gwin was on the plate, a wild pitch was thrown, allowing both runners to steal a base with Hines stealing home to score the 10th run of the game for Southwestern. Gwin was then walked to put 2 Lady Warriors on base. The next batter would fly out to end the inning with no more damage coming across for the Lady Cardinals.
The first batter in the top of the 4th for Wayne County would fly out to left field. However, the Lady Cards would finally be able to record a hit in this one, as Caitlynn Lair would smack a double to left field to break up the combined no hitter bid for Southwestern. Following this, a great throw by Dalton at the catcher position would be in time to catch Lair stealing 3rd base, and as the next batter flew out, the Lady Warriors were able to get out of this half-inning once again with no runs scored against them. The only Southwestern player to make it to base in the bottom of the frame was Taylor Nelson, who reached on a walk. She managed to make it to 2nd base to reach scoring position following a line out, but a fly out to center field would end the home half-inning rather quickly, with the Warriors still leading 10-0 (this, in fact, would be the only offensive inning in which Southwestern wouldn't score in this game).
In the top of the 5th, the chances of Wayne County winning this game was dwindling but not completely over, as they had to score at least one run here to avoid the run rule coming into effect. Unfortunately, the Lady Cards had nothing on this night for the lights out pitching and fielding for the Lady Warriors, as it was 3 batters up and 3 batters down for the visiting team in the half-inning. Thus, the run rule came into effect as the final out was recorded, with Southwestern finally getting a win in the month of April 10-0, breaking a 3-game losing streak.
Wayne County falls to 5-5 with the loss and have 3 more games left this week. The Lady Cards will have the return game of the season series with Southwestern on Tuesday at home. They will also have a pair of games on Thursday at Jellico, Tennessee.
With the win, Southwestern will improve to 8-4 on the season and have 4 more games left this week. The Lady Warriors head on the road on Tuesday to play Wayne County again. On Thursday, the Lady Warriors will host the Lady Engineers of Estill County (6-6). On Friday, they will host a cross-town foe in the Briar Jumpers of Somerset (12-7). Finally, on Saturday, Southwestern will play host to the Lady Cardinals of South Laurel (9-8).
