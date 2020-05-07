Right about now the Southwestern High School boys and girls track teams would have been well into their 2020 season and just a few weeks out from the post-season regional meets. For five senior Warrior track stars, they would have been training hard in an effort to qualify for state and make a lasting statement on the prep track career.
Unfortunately, those five Southwestern High School tracksters never got their chance to shine in their final prep season. After the COVID-19 global pandemic put and end to the 2020 high school track season before it even started, Southwestern's Sarah Hines, Elly Hutchinson, Mallory Newell, Kade Slusser, and Jeremiah Hatfield never got a chance to take their final laps around the familiarity of the Reservation Track.
Southwestern High School track coaches Alec Wooldridge and Debbie Carrington talked about their senior athletes, and their time in the Warrior track program.
First off, Southwestern High School boys track coach Alec Wooldridge talked about his two senior athletes:
Kade Slusser
"Kade is a bright young man who is extremely hard working. He would regularly travel to Madison County to work with a pole vaulting specialist. That's something that always impressed me. Not many kids are willing to travel over an hour for a practice."
"His work ethic didn't stop there. Kade also has a job and was constantly balancing his extracurricular activities, working, and school. He is one of the most successful pole vaulters in Southwestern history. Myself and all of Southwestern Track are proud of Kade and wish him the best in all of his endeavors."
Jeremiah Hatfield
"Jerry is like my shadow, every time I turned around there he was. He is always smiling and asking me what I need him to do. It might be about a distance or pace I needed him to run. More than likely though, it was about where we were going to stop and eat at while on a long bus ride home. Whatever the setting, it was never hard to find him."
"The first few years I knew Jerry he was never pleased with any of my answers. The distance might be too far, or more than likely it was the wrong restaurant. No matter the answer given he would always jokingly complain. However, overtime I noticed he’d listen and follow whatever direction I gave him. Over this past season, although a shortened one, I got to see Jerry develop into a leader. Jerry was faced with an influx of new middle school and freshman athletes who were joining the team."
"These new athletes in a way were Jerry’s shadows. Always asking questions and complaining about the answers he gave them. At the last practice we had this season Jerry said he felt like he could be a coach. Well Jerry, I think you could be too. Jerry is a talented individual and a lot of fun to be around. We wish you the best in all that you do!"
Likewise, Southwestern High School girls track coach Debbie Carrington talked about her three senior Lady Warrior rack athletes:
Sarah Hines
"Sarah began running varsity track in seventh grade. She is a very versatile runner having done anything from hurdles to middle distance races. Her main focus was doing the hurdles but she was a great asset in our sprint relays as well. I knew I could always count on Sarah to bring it home in the relays. She was an excellent leader to the younger girls."
Elly Hutchinson
"Elly transferred to SWHS her junior year from Somerset Christian. It has been a pleasure to coach Elly. She gives 110 percent every time she steps on the track and is a great role model for the younger girls. Her focus was middle distance running and she was able to be a strong force on any relay team."
Mallory Newell
"Mallory came out for track as a Freshmen. She has been a dedicated member of the team ever since. She had some health issues that kept her from having the season she would have liked last year and was looking forward to this season to finish strong in the long jump and triple jump. When she wasn’t jumping she was contributing in the short distance races and relays."
"All three of these girls will be missed next season as they provided a lot of depth and strong leadership."
