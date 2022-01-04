Southwestern upends #6 Franklin County

In their first game of the 2022 calendar year, the Lady Warriors of Southwestern sought to upset yet another top team in the state, this time in the form of the #6 ranked Lady Flyers of Franklin County. Both top teams in their respective regions (12 and 11 respectively), this match up was guaranteed to be a great one. It certainly didn't disappoint, and Southwestern in particular had one of the best passing performances I have seen in a while at the high school level (even if they didn't have many assists as a team). Although leading scorer for the Warriors Kinsley Molden had a relatively quiet night on the scoreboard, multiple other members of the squad stepped up in a big way scoring-wise, and the team as a whole had a brilliant defensive performance, holding the Flyers to a season-low in points scored, en route to an impressive 54-40 win for the Lady Warriors.
The scoring started out in favor of Franklin County, as following a steal from Neveah Carter, Jhaven Meade had her first bucket of the game to make it 2-0 for the Lady Flyers. Southwestern would soon answer back, as following an assist from Makayla Noritis, Payton Acey would hit a 3-point shot to give the Lady Warriors a 3-2 lead. The teams would trade buckets after this point, and soon after, as the Flyers saw themselves with a 8-6 lead, the Lady Warriors would go on a quick 7-0 run to take the lead back at 13-8. Southwestern would have points here from Acey (5) and Kaylee Young (an offensive rebound and put back for 2). The Lady Flyers would respond with a 7-3 run over the remainder of the quarter to trail only by one at 16-15 heading into the 2nd quarter. Franklin County would have points scored here by Patience Laster (6) and Juliana Frazee (1), while Southwestern would get a buzzer-beating 3-point basket from Ayden Smiddy from a little bit above the half-court line to end the quarter.
After the more offense-heavy 1st quarter of action, the 2nd quarter would be much more focused on defense, as the two teams only combined to score 18 points (9 for both teams), and the Southwestern lead remained at 1 at 25-24 with the teams heading into the locker rooms. Franklin County would have good play here from Dorothy Gorman (2 points), Cam Ridderikoff (1 point and 1 steal), Frazee (2 points), Leia Hogan (2 points), and Carter (2 points and 1 steal), while Southwestern would counter with good play from Noritis (6 points, with 2 coming on a beautiful reverse lay-up underneath the basket), Acey (2 points), and Molden (1 point), with Young getting a huge block during the quarter as well.
The beginning and middle stages of the 3rd quarter looked to show this game would indeed be going down to the wire as many fans predicted it would be before the start of the game, as the two teams each scored 7 to keep the Southwestern lead at only 1 point at 32-31. The Lady Flyers' 7 points here were scored by Jazmin Chambers (2), Laster (2), and Hogan (3), while the Lady Warriors' 7 points were scored by Acey (5) and Noritis (2). However, Southwestern finally took their first semi-big lead of the game going into the 4th quarter of action, as they went on a 7-1 run to end the quarter to lead the game 39-32. Southwestern was led on this run by Smiddy (a 3-pointer, one of a game-high 5 over the course of the game), Acey (2 points), and Young (2 points).
This run would continue through the beginning stages of the 4th and final quarter of action, stretching out to a 15-2 run by the time the run ended to lead the game 47-33. The Lady Warriors really took control of the game during this run, with super tight passing and some of the best defensive effort I have seen out of them all season long to this point. The Warriors had points here from Noritis (2) and Smiddy (6). The Lady Flyers would not go away quietly here, however, as they went on their own run, 7-0, to cut the deficit in half to just 47-40, behind points from Ridderikoff (2), Laster (2), Meade (1), and Hogan (2). The Lady Warriors were just too tough for Franklin County on this night fortunately, as they went on their own 7-0 run to close the game and win 54-40, behind points from Smiddy (3), Molden (2), and Noritis (2 plus a steal to seal the game). A remarkable performance and effort out of Southwestern on this night, one that the team and fans should certainly be more than proud of!
Southwestern was led in scoring by three players with double figures; Ayden Smiddy with 18 points (led all scorers), Payton Acey with 17 points (and 12 rebounds, which led all players, for the double-double), and Makayla Noritis with 12 points, and also had contributions from Kaylee Young (4 points) and Kinsley Molden (3 points). Franklin County was led in scoring by Patience Laster with 12 (and 11 rebounds as well for the double-double), and also added 7 points from Leia Hogan. Southwestern improves to 12-4 on the season, and will next be in action on Saturday, January 8th, as they will play in the Patriot Classic hosted by Lincoln County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.