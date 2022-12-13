It’s hard to believe that a game almost two weeks before Christmas would be considered a must-win for anybody, but Tuesday night’s 48th District clash between Somerset Christian School and Southwestern certainly felt that way.
After all, this was a matchup between two teams that needed to start building some momentum, after both clubs suffered through a rough weekend last week.
Somerset Christian came into the contest at ‘The Wigwam’ with a 1-4 record on the season, losers of its last three games, and the Cougars were coming off a 78-37 loss last Saturday on their home court at the hands of Adair County.
Southwestern meanwhile — 2-3 on the season — had lost its last two games over the weekend — one to district rival Wayne County last Friday night — and the Warriors then followed that up with 61-38 loss to Larue County last Saturday.
So, this was a game both teams really needed to win, if for no other reason other than to just feel good about something. Heck, anything.
And, both teams played that way in a very tough and physical 48th District matchup.
Southwestern — thanks to Eli Meece scoring 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half of play — and teammate JJ Hutchinson adding 13 of his 17 points in the second half, held back a stubborn and pesky Somerset Christian team that played its guts out, before eventually falling to the Warriors by a final score of 79-67.
“Some people might not think this was a must win, but any game that’s a 48th District game, we certainly look at it as a must win,” stated Southwestern head coach Jeron Dunbar after the game.
“I thought we played really well in the first half, especially in the first quarter when we were moving the ball really well,” added the Warriors coach. “That’s kind of been our Achilles in these first few games, and that’s teams playing a zone defense against us. We were very stagnant offensively the other night against Wayne County, so we’ve really worked on that the last couple of days.”
Indeed, that work in practice appeared to pay off for Southwestern in Tuesday night’s contest — especially early on.
Southwestern raced out to a 23-10 lead over the Cougars after one period of play, and led Somerset Christian by a count of 42-26 at the half — a first half that saw the Warriors place 10 players into the scoring column.
Meanwhile, the Cougars — with all kinds of things going wrong in the opening half of play — grew up, by hanging tough in this affair with Southwestern after the intermission.
Senior guard Noah Brummett tallied 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half, while Elijah Brummett netted 12 of his 19 points in the final two periods of play as well for the Cougars.
Trailing for most of the entire contest by double figures due to that abysmal start to the game, Al Gover’s club basically played even with the Warriors after a decisive first quarter.
“I’m proud of our intensity level that our kids played with tonight, and the effort they gave,” pointed out Gover immediately following the contest.
“Some things we did in the first half we’ve obviously got to shore up,” added the Cougars head coach. “Our two-three zone has to be better, because we let them get close to the basket on multiple occasions. Obviously, our free throw shooting in the first half has to be much better than it was tonight.”
This game was a very physical affair from the opening tap, with 47 fouls called in the contest — 25 against Southwestern, and 22 on Somerset Christian.
The Warriors hurt the Cougars by driving the ball to the hole almost at will in the first half, getting Gover and crew into early foul trouble.
As a result, Southwestern capitalized by scoring 25 of its 79 points from the charity stripe — something that Gover says his club needs to improve upon moving forward.
“I thought we played pretty well after that opening stretch,” stated the SCS coach. “We have to learn to be ready to play, and not dig ourselves such a hole at the beginning of the game.”
“They were looking to take the ball to the basket on us, because they are more physical than we are, and they’re bigger and stronger at almost every position,” Gover added. “That’s what they were trying to do tonight, but I thought our kids dug in pretty good. Now, the key for us is to be ready to come back tomorrow at practice, work hard, and try to get better. Effort is a key for us, and giving a good, tough effort every time out is huge for us moving forward.”
As for Dunbar, the Southwestern coach noted that when he looked at the stat sheet after the game, he liked what he saw, in the sense that his club had 10 different players score points. He says that has to be his club’s mantra this season, and the way the Warriors must play to be successful.
“We had 10 assists and 10 players that had scored for us at halftime tonight, and that’s what we have got to do,” pointed out the Southwestern head coach.
“That’s how we’ve got to play this year, and that’s by committee,” Dunbar continued. “It’s not going to be the same person stepping up for us every single night. We’re going to have to have different guys step up on a given night, possession by possession, game by game. We’re kind of blessed in that regard. I like the way we’re playing, and I think we’re going to get better as we go.”
Somerset Christian will return to action on Thursday night, with a road trip to Oneida Baptist, looking for win number two on the young season.
Southwestern meanwhile will travel to McCreary Central on Friday evening in another pivotal 48th District tilt.
Both of those games are set to get underway on their respective nights at 7:30 p.m.
