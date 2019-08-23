Southwestern volleyball downs Lincoln County 3-0 in season opener

STANFORD - The Southwestern High School started their defense of the 12th Region title in their season opener on the road in a straight-set win over Lincoln County High School on Thursday. The Lady Warriors downed Lincoln County 25-21, 25-21, 25-19.
Hanna Browning led the way with three kills and 15 assists. Maddy Foster had three aces and 14 assists. Kami Wilson had 8 digs.
Payton Brock and Leah Hollis had five kills each. Emmie Vanover had five kills and three blocks. Avery Rose had two kills and two blocks.
Southwestern (1-0) will travel to Russel County on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.