Southwestern volleyball downs Wayne County in straight sets

MONTICELLO - The Southwestern High Scholl volleyball team toppled Wayne County High School on Thursday in a 48th District match-up. The Lady Warriors rolled to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-20 victory over the homestanding Lady Cardinals.
The Lady Warriors were led by senior Payton Brock with 10 kills, and junior Emmie Vanover with 11 kills, three blocks and two serving aces. Senior Maddy Foster had five kills, 24 assists, two digs and an ace. Junior Avery Rose had six kills and one block.
For Wayne County, junior Mallory Campbell had eight kills, a block, eight digs and an ace. Junior Mariah Bowlin had 17 assists and eight digs. Senior Leslie Dodd had two kills and 12 digs.
Southwestern (9-6-1) hosts Clinton County on Thursday, Oct. 15. Wayne County (4-7-3) have road matches on Monday and Tuesday at Mercer County and Whitley County.
