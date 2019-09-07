Southwestern volleyball fights off Wayne Co. in five sets

MONTICELLO - If Thursday night's 48th District Showdown between Southwestern and Wayne County is any indication of things to come, then the post-season tournament should be one for the ages. In a marathon five-set match, the Lady Warriors pulled out the come-from-behind 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-12 win.
Southwestern roared back to win three straight sets after falling behind 2-0. Senior Grace Taylor led the Lady Warriors' comeback charge with 20 kills, two aces, and three blocks.
Southwestern junior Payton Brock had 13 kills and two blocks. Sophomore Emma Vanover had 13 kills, and three blocks. Junior Maddy Foster had 34 assists and an ace. Junior Kami Wilson had 10 digs and senior Sydney Wilson had 9 kills.
Senior Hanna Browning had 3 kills, 31 assists, an ace, a dig, and a block. Sophomore Avery Rose had four kills and two aces.
Southwestern (7-2) will play in the September Slam at Scott High School this weekend and will play their home opener on Tuesday, Sept. 10, against district foes McCreary Central High School.
