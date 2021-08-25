Southwestern volleyball has tough road trip

After winning their first two matches of the season, the Southwestern High School volleyball team went on the road this past weekend against some tough competition in McCraken County, Bowling Green and Great Crossing. Despite coming out on the losing end in all three matches, the Lady Warriors proved that they will never back away from tough opponents.
In the McCracken County loss on Friday, freshman Halle Norvell led the Lady Warriors with six kills, 19 assists, four digs and two aces. Senior Emmie Vanover had six kills, two blocks and two digs. Senior Avery Rose had six kills, a block and an assist. Junior Kamryn Young had 25 digs and four assists. Junior Katie Shaw had 11 digs, one kill, and one ace. Sophomore Payton Acey had four kills and three blocks. Junior Kylee Tucker had four kills, a block and an assist.
In the Bowling Green setback, Tucker had six kills and a dig. Rose had five kills and two digs. Acey had five kills and two digs. Vanover had four kills and an ace. Norvell had three kills, 20 assists, 10 digs and an ace. Young had 17 digs, one assist, and three aces. Senior Paige Truett had 10 digs, one assist, and one ace.
In the Great Crossing loss, Vanover recorded six kills, four digs, and two aces. Rose had five kills and three digs. Young made 11 digs and recorded two aces. Norvell made 17 assists, four digs, and had three kills.
Southwestern (2-3) hosts district rivals McCreary Central High School on Thursday, Sept. 2.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
