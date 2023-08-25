Adison Black

Southwestern junior Adison Black attempts to score a kill during the Warriors' 3-0 victory over North Laurel on Thursday night.

 Steve Cornelius | CJ

The Southwestern Warriors were looking for their first victory of the season heading into Thursday night's showdown against North Laurel. After getting swept in all three contests so far, the Warriors were much more efficient in their hitting, defeating the Jaguars in straight sets 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-17).

The Warriors were led by eight kills apiece from juniors Halle Norvell and Adison Black, as well as seven from senior Payton Acey. Acey also led the team with three blocks, while Norvell led with 16 assists, junior Aaliyah Lawler led with 12 digs and senior Lexi Morrow had the most aces with three.

Southwestern will be in action this weekend, as they will play several games at the Thoroughbred Smash hosted by Lafayette.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

