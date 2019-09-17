Southwestern volleyball wins 10 of their last 11 matches with victory over Rock

MT. VERNON - The Southwestern High School volleyball team reeled off their 10th win in their last 11 matches with a straight-set victory over Rockcastle County on Monday. The Lady Warriors downed Rock 25-20, 25-16, 25-19.
Hanna Browning had three kills, three aces, two digs and 32 assists. Grace Taylor had seven kills, an ace and three blocks. Payton Brock had five kills and two blocks. Emmie Vanover had seven kills and 12 blocks.
Maddy Foster had a serving ace. Kami Wilson had six digs, and Sydney Wilson had four digs.Avery Rose had 4 kills, two aces, and seven blocks. Leah Hollis had three kills and a block.
Southwestern (13-3) will host Corbin on Monday, Sept. 23.
