Southwestern Warriors fall to West Jessamine

NICHOLASVILLE - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team lost another close game in their 69-65 setback to West Jessamine on Saturday in the North/South Shootout Classic.
Senior Hunter Coffey scored a career-high 17 points in the Warriors' loss. Also, Cole Dysinger scored 17 points for Southwestern.
Brayden Sims scored 8 points, Jon Wood scored 7 points, Andrew Smith scored 6 points, Andrew Jones scored 5 points, Chase Eastham scored 3 points, and Cameron Pierce scored 2 points.
Southwestern (13-11) will host Lincoln County, at the Wigwam, on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.