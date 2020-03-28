Southwestern Warriors track teams looking to rebuild

The Southwestern High School boys track team will be without the services of some of the strongest sprinters in the program's history, while the Lady Warriors will welcome several new faces to their program in 2020.
The Southwestern boys graduated two-time state champion JP Vaught, Drew Sawyers and Andrew Richardson. Also, the Warriors lost throwers Christian Bach, Jimmy Perdue, and Justin Kosmecki. Emmanuel Markin and Colin Miller graduated as well
JP Vaught was a former state champion and school record holder in every single sprint event. Vaught won state titles in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash in 2017, was state runner-up in the 200 meters in 2018 and was state runner-up in the 400 meters last season.
"Losing JP Vaught is big and big might be an understatement," Southwestern boys track coach Alec Wooldridge stated. "As important as his times and his achievements were, I think we'll miss his leadership and friendly disposition even more. He had an effect on the whole team that caused everyone to rise to another level. He had this effect on me as well. I knew every day I had to bring my "A Game" if I was to live up to the standards JP set for the team. That's something that's rare to find, not just in a kid, but in a person. JP is someone that cared more about his team mates than himself. He was a true servant leader, always putting others before himself."
"Andrew Richardson was an all-around athlete," Wooldridge. "The great thing about Andy is I could put him into almost any race and he could compete at a high level immediately. I once put him into the 4x100 and he had one of the fastest splits I'd ever witnessed. Two weeks later at a Pulaski meet, I threw him into an 800 race. He had never competed in the 800, but he absolutely crushed it. He gave up a lot of open races to help us set school records in the 4x100 and 4x200. By the end of his senior season, he harnessed his tenacity and competitive spirit into a great teammate. He may have sacrificed more than any athlete had to last year."
"Drew Sawyers might be one of the most determined athletes I have ever known," Wooldridge stated. "He makes me think of my former team mate Mason Blevins. They were both talented runners, but their will power and self discipline allowed them to achieve even more incredible marks. Drew was always the first person and last person on the track. I remember my first year I was at Southwestern, it was preseason and practices hadn't started yet. It had to be the first day back from Winter Break, and there a kid was running in freezing temperatures around the school grounds with a training mask on. The type of drive Drew had will be missed greatly."
"Emmanuel Markin was the definition of a student athlete," Wooldridge explained. "His impeccable time management abilities were a sight to be around. Manny was a character that had character. What do I mean by that? He was always the life of the party, but in the most responsible way. One moment he might be dancing and giving the team a pre-meet speech, and the next time I'd see him he'd be warming up while simultaneously studying for an AP exam. I had many people come up to me last year and say on a particular day that they probably wouldn't have been as motivated to train if it wasn't for Manny's influence. Manny will be missed because of his great hurdling ability, he was our best hurdler. But he'll be missed even more as the inspiring versatile leader."
"One of the biggest losses from last year is Colin Miller," Wooldridge explained. "I don't know if I have ever seen a kid with so much potential. Colin had never ran track before and we had no idea what to expect. We knew he was "soccer fast" but as a track people will tell you, there's a difference between being fast and being "track fast". Colin's first practice, I had never witnessed a kid have such bad sprinting technique, and yet be so quick. Luckily we had about four and half months to fix all the bad. By the end of the year Colin was one of the fastest sprinters in the state. It makes me sad to think about what having another year with Colin could have resulted in, knowing he can't run for me again."
"My throwing team of Christian Bach, Jimmy Perdue, and Justin Kosmecki was a team inside a team," Wooldridge stated. "In track we have a limited staff with a vast amount of athletes. They practically trained on their own, coached each other, and pushed each other to get better every day. I could always depend on my throwers to get the job done. Their self-sufficient attitudes led to a lot of our teams success last year. All of my shot put and discus throwers graduated. This might be our biggest loss."
Jeremiah Hatfield, Trevor Hansen and Kade Slusser will be the top returning athletes from last year's Warrior track team.
"Jeremiah Hatfield was one of two seniors returning this year," Wooldridge stated. "Jerry is one of our most versatile athletes. He excels in the 800-meter run and we expect to see him compete for the top spot at the Regional Championships, as well as be our team leader."
"By the end of last year, Trevor Hansen had grown to be our best distance runner," Wooldridge stated. "His hard work and positive attitude will pay off this year. We expect him to be one of the best 1600 runners in our Region."
"Kade Slusser is one of the best pole vaulters in the state," Wooldridge vaunted. "We are expecting big things from him this year. There is a strong possibility that he places at the State Championships this year."
Last year, the Southwestern boys track team set three school records in the 400-meter relay (43.87), 800-meter relay (1:27.93) and 400 meters (48.51). The Warriors' 800-meter relay team of Richardson, Sawyers, Vaught and Miller placed runner-up in the state, as did Vaught in the 400-meter dash. Southwestern boys finished region runner-up as a team.
"Our biggest strength will our mid-distance runners, and our Pole Vault," Wooldridge stated. "We should be able to score a lot of points from our 400 and 800 runners. We've got experience coming back in those races. Jordan Strevels trained a lot last year with that really quick group of seniors. He's been working hard this off season and we're expecting big things from him in the 400."
Jeremiah Hatfield and Logan Childers were our two main 800 runners last year," Wooldridge said. "This year we've added more competition with Caleb Parrin, Nathanael Turner and Trevor Hansen. All these guys will be solid mid distance and distance runners. We have a great mix of strong veterans and young talent runners in the 800 event. In pole vault we expect Kade Slusser to be competing for 1st or 2nd place every single meet. We are going to be relying on his senior leadership a lot this season.'
"We lost almost all of our sprinters from last year," Wooldridge explained. "We graduated one of, if not the most decorated senior sprinting groups in school history. There will be a drop off, but I am confident that our returning members and new additions are ready to take on the challenge. Jordan Strevels and Tanner Wright should lead the way, along with several other young and talent runners. Right now, I'm looking at middle school athletes like Victor Colyer and Ben Coomer and I see a lot of potential. These are guys that will be competing against kids 4 and 5 years older than them and I bet my young kids will be giving them a run for their money."
"All of our throwers from last year have graduated," stated Wooldridge. "This year we have a new Throwing Coach, Peyton "Tank" Phelps. Coach Tank brings a lot of energy and throwing experience to our staff. Tank has experience at the college level and is excited about rebuilding this part of our team. Look for Christian Kelly and Brody Perkins to be two key pieces to our team's success, both freshman."
"This year is a really exciting opportunity," Wooldridge vaunted. "We are going to deal with a lot of turnover, but it brings forth a great opportunity. Our practices are becoming more and more competitive. In a way, it's almost like open season. Anyone can try and earn that open spot on our team. It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out by the time our Region meet comes around. We'll look like a totally different team, hopefully a team that's going to be vying for the Region championship once again."
The Lady Warriors graduated one lone senior in Kaeona Phelps. According to Lady Warrior track coach Debbie Carrington, Phelps had been a constant on the team for many years. Her leadership and willingness to do whatever needed to be done for the team will be missed."
One of the Lady Warriors top returning athletes is Bekah Clark. She was new to the team last year, but proved to be a very strong competitor.
"We also have two athletes returning as seniors who are looking forward to contributing in big ways this season - Sarah Hines and Elly Hutchinson," Carrington stated. "Added to the team with many prospects is Kate Golden, who excelled in cross country and is looking to make her mark in track as well.
"Last season we were building our program and had several new promising athletes," Carrington stated. "The outlook for this season looks promising. We have a young but strong team. They are willing to work hard and are eager to do well. So far our weakness seems to be that we have new athletes who are still trying to figure out their areas of strength."
