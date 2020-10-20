Southwestern wins another 48th District title

MONTICELLO -- The Southwestern Lady Warriors volleyball team picked up its sixth 48th District title in the last seven years Tuesday with a dominate 25-15, 25-18, 25-16, straight-set victory over Wayne County in Monticello.
After winning five straight titles, the Lady Warriors (13-5) were upset by the Lady Cardinals in last season's championship game. Tuesday's win was the third time this season that Southwestern has swept Wayne County in straight sets and it was the fourth consecutive victory over the Lady Cardinals dating back to last season's win in the championship game of the 12th Region Tournament.
The Lady Warriors got great play out of their backline defensive players all night long.
Led by senior libero Kami Young, who finished with 13 digs, Leah Hollis, Katie Shaw, Autumn New and Paige Truett controlled the floor from the get go.
"Our defense has been phenomenal all year long and they just keep getting better. There are not many balls we let hit the ground. They have really controlled the ball well which allows us to do great things up front," Southwestern coach Melissa Gaunce said following the win.
The stellar backline play allowed senior setter Maddy Foster -- who finished with a game-best 34 assists -- to get the ball where the Lady Warriors' front line strikers could go to work.
And behind a team-best 15 kills by senior Payton Brock, 12 kills by junior Emmie Vanover and 9 kills and three blocks by junior Avery Rose, the Lady Warriors simply dominated the net.
Gaunce said that type of performance was what she has been looking for all season.
"We have talked a lot about not just getting up there and swinging, but swinging with a purpose and using what the other team gives you on the court and tonight I feel like they did a good job of that, and making things happen," Gaunce said. "Sometimes this year they have just got up there and swung and hoped good things were going to happen. Tonight I think they really got up there with a purpose and made good things happen for us by hitting the holes."
Southwestern got off to a bit of a slow start in the first set, falling behind 3-0.
But kills by Brock, Hollis and Rose evened things up and from there the Lady Warriors took over.
Leading 8-6, Rose recorded a kill and a pair of blocks and a serving ace by Truett put Southwestern on top 12-6 and they methodically pulled away.
A Kill by Rose, a service ace by Shaw and kills but Brock and Foster gave the Lady Warriors their largest lead at 21-9 and they finished off the set with the 25-13 win.
In the second set, the Lady Warriors used a 9-1 run, capped off with another Shaw ace and a Vanover kill to pull out to a 16-9 advantage and were never headed on their way to the 25-18 win.
The Lady Cardinals held close early on in the third set before Southwestern used a big run to try to pull away.
With the game tied at 4-4, a Truett ace jumpstarted a 6-0 Lady Warrior run and after a block by Shaw and Rose and a kill by Rose, Southwestern was up 10-4.
But the Lady Cardinals fought back and pulled to within 11-9 on back-to-back kills by Leslie Dodd and Lorin Dodd.
Was 15-11 after a kill by Wayne's Mallory Campbell, but that's when Brock took over.
The senior had back-to-back, emphatic kills to jumpstart a 7-1 Southwestern run to push the lead out to 22-13 and the Lady Warriors never looked back on their way to a 25-16 win to close out the match.
Both the Lady Warriors and Lady Cardinals advance to next week's 12th Region Tournament at West Jessamine.
Southwestern's Brock, Hollis, Foster and Rose were named to the 48th District All-Tournament team, along with Wayne County's Mariah Bowlin, Addy Rice and Mallory Campbell and McCreary Central's Alexa Bruce and Elizabeth Anderson.
