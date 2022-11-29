Southwestern began their 2022-23 campaign with a trip to Berea to take on the Pirates. The Warriors took the lead after one quarter of play 19-9 and never looked back after that, while also leading by 19 points at one point during the game.
Southwestern would eventually take home the win by a score of 71-58. The Warriors were led in scoring by senior Eli Meece, who had 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and two assists. Senior Campbell Coffey had 17 points to go along with four rebounds and four steals and junior Conner Hudson contributed 16 points and five rebounds. Other scorers for the Warriors include senior Heagan Galloway who had seven, freshman Zach Hutchinson with four, senior Blake Bolin with four, and junior Hunter Hamm with two. The leading scorer for the Pirates was sophomore Cameron Puckett who had 19.
The Warriors improve to 1-0 for the season and will next be in action at Casey County on Saturday, with a tip off scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
