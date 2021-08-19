Southwestern wins cross-town rivalry

Southwestern, owner of a 3-0 victory in their first match, traveled across town to the Pulaski County High School Gymnasium for a game against their heated rival the Maroons. It was a battle of first-year head coaches, as coach Mitzi Jones of Southwestern faced off against coach Mckenzie McCollum of Pulaski County. Although the Maroons showed plenty of heart and flashes of great talent, the more experienced Warriors prevailed in three straight sets, 25-10, 25-22, 25-17, making it six straight sets won to start off the Warriors' 2021 campaign
The first set of the game, the Warriors came out with fire, leading the whole way through the set en route to a 25-10 dominating first set victory. Highlights included a back-to-back block point and then kill by Torey Hardgrove (the 20th and 21st point respectively), 2 aces by Paige Truett (point 17 and 23), and an ace by Baylee Collingsworth to finish the first set. The score was as close as 15-10 before the Warriors went on a 10-0 run to end the first set.
The second set looked to be much of the same, as the Warriors got out to a 11-5 lead thanks to aces from Halee Norvell (2) and Kamryn Young, and 2 straight kills from Emmie Vanover. The second set then grew a bit closer as some missteps by the Warriors allowed the Maroons to bring the score to 14-10. The Warriors then went on a 9-4 run to make the score 23-14, with the Maroons on the verge of losing a 2nd straight set, thanks to kills by a back to back block point then spike kill point by Avery Rose, kills from Vanover and Katie Shaw (2), and a block from Kylee Tucker.
The Maroons, with almost no momentum on their side at this point, managed to fight back and make it a 24-22 set, due to stellar play out of Elizabeth Dalton (2 kills and an ace), Cali Eastham (a block and a kill), and a kill from Seanna Mullins. The momentum seemed firmly on Pulaski County's side, but alas, their comeback in the second set was halted by a kill from SW's Norvell, marking the end of the 2nd set with a SW victory 25-22.
The third set, however, was a very close afair from the get-go, as the Maroons and Warriors traded the lead back and forth, leading to a 13-13 tie through the first half of the set. Highlights through this first half of set 3 included the Warriors getting 2 kills from Norvell, as well as a monster early set from Vanover with 3 kills and a block, accounting for around a third of the Warriors points through the early part of the set. The Maroons were led early by a balanced attack, with kills from Abigail Vacca, Anna Farmer, and Mullins, and a block from Maggie Holt.
The Warriors then went on a mini-run 6-1, led by 2 straight kills from Norvell, a kill from Tucker, and then a kill and an ace from Shaw. The Maroons then battled as close as 20-17, but the Warriors put an end to the game with a quick 5-0 run, to finish off the set (and the game) 25-17, with the finish coming off a kill by SW's Vanover. Although the Maroons were shut out in straight sets once again, the future looks bright for both of these talented teams, and a special shout out to the crowd at the PC Gym, they were fired up and really helped boost the morale on the Maroons' sideline!
Southwestern, now 2-0 (6-0 in sets) on the season, will play their next game tonight against McCracken County, while the Maroons of Pulaski County will return to action at home Tuesday, August 24th, against Madison Southern.
