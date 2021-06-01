Southwestern wins fourth consecutive district championship

Tuesday night at Southwestern High School's War Path, the Lady Warriors softball team won their fourth consecutive 48th District Championship with an 11-1 victory over the McCreary Central Lady Raiders.
"McCreary came ready to play and we did not hit well early on, but with Kaitlyn (Gwin) on the mound we always have a chance," said Southwestern head coach Jarrod Sumner. "She was on tonight with 12 or 13 strikeouts. When she's on the mound, we always have a chance."
Lady Warrior senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin was a force on the mound in the blowout championship win. Gwin pitched all six innings and allowed just six hits, one run, and one walk, and fired 13 strikeouts.
"Wilds came out and had three hits and got on base every time," said coach Sumner. "Loveless set the tone early with a home run. We got hits when we needed them and that's what you have to do during post season."
Southwestern seniors Marissa Loveless and Olivia Wilds were the top performers for the Lady Warriors on offense. Loveless had two hits, which were a home run and a double that punched in four runs. She also scored two runs herself. Wilds was on fire as well with three hits, including a double and triple, and she batted in three runs and scored two.
The Lady Warriors got things started in the second with a two run homer by Loveless that scored Wilds and an RBI double from junior Alyssa Raleigh that scored 7th grader Kylie Daulton.
They added a fourth run in the bottom of the third with an RBI triple from Wilds that scored junior Jesse Begley, but McCreary answered in the top of the fifth with an RBI single from Chelsea Whitehead that scored Makenna Mann.
RBI at bats from Begley, Gwin, Loveless and Wilds in the fifth and sixth innings gave the Lady Warriors a mercy rule victory at 11-1 after six innings.
Southwestern players named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team were Marissa Loveless, Kaitlyn Gwin, Olivia Wilds, and Jesse Begley. Wayne County players named to the 48th District All-Tournament Team wereHallie Pyles and Malainey Dobbs.
The win put Southwestern at 23-7 and gave them their fourth consecutive 48th District Tournament Softball Championship. Southwestern and McCreary Central will both advance to the 12th Region Softball Tournament to be played at Southwestern's War Path.
MCHS - 000 010 X - 1 6 2
SWHS - 031 034 X - 11 11 0
2B - Begley, Johnson, Loveless, Raleigh, Wilds (SW). 3B - Wilds (SW). HR - Loveless (SW). RBI - Loveless 4, Wilds 3, Begley, Gwin, Johnson, Raleigh (SW).
