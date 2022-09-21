As the 2022 girls’ soccer regular season barrels towards its conclusion, the Southwestern Warriors were in two straight road contests to begin the week.
On Monday, the Warriors played district foe McCreary Central, where they would be able to come away with a 10-0 victory. Seniors Carinne Souders and Jadyn Campbell would each be able to score three goals. Other goals were scored by sophomore Destiny Sadler, sophomore Jessalyn Flynn, senior Ashlan Cunnagin, and junior Natalee Foster. Souders and senior Haylee Flynn would each have four assists in the win.
Then on Tuesday, Southwestern would travel to North Laurel, where they would come away with a 5-0 victory. Campbell and Cunnagin would each score two goals for the Warriors, with Souders adding the other goal. Souders would also have three assists, with Haylee Flynn recording the other assist.
Southwestern, now 8-4-1, will play again on Saturday at home, where they will host Barren County at 11 a.m.
