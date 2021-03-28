Southwestern's 2nd regional title even sweeter over the Lady Titans

Over the last decade, Southwestern has had a lot of success in the sport of girls’ basketball.
However, there has been one team that has been a thorn in the side for the Lady Warriors — Mercer County.
Coming into Sunday’s 12th Region Girls’ Championship game, the Mercer County Lady Titans had beaten Southwestern in the regional tourney six straight times. The Lady Warriors defeated Mercer County in the 2006-2007 season, but that would be the last time Southwestern would taste victory over the Lady Titans for over a decade.
In 2008, Southwestern saw their 20-plus win season came to a halt with a 61-54 loss to the Lady Titans in the opening round of the region tourney.
In 2012, Mercer County edged the Lady Warriors by a lone point, 49-48. The one-point loss to the Lady Titans ended Southwestern’s season in the first round of the region.
From 2014 to 2017, Mercer County and Southwestern found themselves squaring off with each other in the regional tourney for four straight years. Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, Mercer County would win all four of those ballgames.
In 2014, the Lady Warriors picked up a first-round win over Somerset before falling to Mercer County in the semifinals of the region. Southwestern, who won 24 games that season, fell to the Lady Titans by a double-digit margin at 79-68.
In 2015, the Lady Titans and the Lady Warriors met in the regional finals. Once again, Mercer County was victorious, clinching the region championship with a 63-52 triumph.
In 2016, a last-second lay-up from Seygan Robins bounced in, out, and around the rim before going on, allowing Mercer County to survive Southwestern, 44-43. The Lady Warriors won 26 ballgames that season.
In 2017, the Lady Titans ended Southwestern’s season with a 64-46 triumph in the second round of the region tournament. Mercer County would go on to win their first of back-to-back state championships.
Southwestern, after years and years of heartbreak, tallied their first regional championship in the 2019 campaign after regional tourney wins over Pulaski County, Lincoln County, and Casey County. Former Lady Warrior coach Stephen Butcher also guided his team to a state runner-up finish that same year.
After 14 years since the Lady Warriors’ last postseason win over Mercer County came on March 9, 2007, the two regional powerhouses found themselves meeting up in the regional tournament once again. This was the second time the two rivals found themselves meeting in a regional final ballgame.
The Lady Warriors rolled out to an early lead to begin the 2021 meeting, but Mercer County fought back to take the lead midway through the fourth period. Southwestern was not going to let Mercer County end their season for a seventh straight time, clawing back to win by a final score of 62-56.
On Sunday afternoon, it was Junior Molden and his Lady Warrior ballclub hoisting the regional championship trophy over a Mercer County program that has ended so many wonderful seasons and brilliant careers for Southwestern.
With the six-point victory, the Lady Warriors earned their second regional championship in three seasons. The win also gives Molden his inaugural regional title in year two as the head coach at Southwestern.
The Warrior Nation has suffered through a slew of tough losses to Mercer County over the years, but on Sunday afternoon, they left Pulaski County High School with a big smile across their faces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.