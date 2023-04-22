Southwestern girls’ basketball standout Ayden Smiddy has been named to the Kentucky/Indiana All Star Series’ roster, one of 12 girls around the Commonwealth. Other names included KY Miss Basketball Haven Ford from Rowan County, Brianna Byars from George Rogers Clark, Kylee Dennis from Sayre, Emma Filiatreau from Bethlehem, Abby Holtman from Ryle, Whitney Lind from Cooper, Love Mays from Danville, Saniyah Shelton from Bowling Green, Destiny Thomas from McCracken County, JaKayla Thompson from duPont Manual and Meadow Tisdale from Bowling Green.
Smiddy had a terrific career as a Lady Warrior, winning two 12th Region titles, including making it to the state championship game as an eighth grader and the state Final Four as a junior in 2022. While her scoring took a dip her senior season as she took on the main point guard role for the team, she still averaged the second-most points per game on the team with 14.7 while also pulling down 4.7 rebounds per game. She also made the most three-pointers on the team with 91 during the course of the season on a 34.5% clip. Smiddy has committed to play her college basketball at the University of the Cumberlands.
The teams are scheduled to play June 9 at the Owensboro Sports Center and then on June 10 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tickets will be available at kentuckybasketballcoaches.org beginning May 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.