After a defensive battle against Somerset on Friday night gave the Lady Warriors' a season sweep over the Lady Jumpers, Southwestern was back in action on Saturday in their home finale, hosting a top team in the state in Anderson County. Almost assuredly, the Southwestern shooting had to be better in order to take down the Lady Bearcats. It was, admittedly, better than Friday night, although it was the defense of Southwestern that led the Lady Warriors to a 48-36 victory over the top team in the Eighth Region. Head coach Junior Molden praised the play of eighth grader Kenzie Williams as a reason for the Southwestern win.
"Kenzie Williams has stepped up huge the last couple games for us with all the injuries we are dealing with. I coached her in middle school this year and to be honest, I'm not surprised. She's talented and works hard. When she's engaged, the young lady is a huge asset to our team," he stated.
The home team got out to a quick start, leading 9-0 midway through the first quarter following four points from Williams, a three-pointer from Ayden Smiddy and a basket down low from Payton Acey. The Bearcats called a timeout following this and were calm coming out of it, with sophomore Lainey Johnson converting a traditional three-point play for the first points for Anderson County. Another three, this time from Kamryn Hall, gave Southwestern a 12-5 lead, before a three from Anderson County junior Jenna Satterly trimmed the Lady Warriors' lead to 12-8 after one period of action.
Acey went to work in the paint early in the second quarter, recording two quick offensive rebounds and four straight points. Back-to-back buckets from Satterly and Johnson made the Southwestern lead sit at 16-12 midway through the quarter. The Lady Warriors' defense in fact held the Lady Bearcats to just five points in the quarter, while scoring nine themselves over the course of the eight minutes, with Southwestern in front 21-13 heading into the break. Smiddy scored another three points the hard way late in the period and Kaylee Young scored her first points of the game soon before halftime.
Southwestern started off the third quarter with a block from Young to set the tone before two straight three-pointers made from sophomore Ella Baum trimmed the Southwestern lead to just two points at 21-19. With the Bearcats threatening to take the lead for the first time in the game, the Warriors then focused up and went on an 8-1 run to create some space for themselves. Smiddy scored five of the points on the run, with Williams hitting a three-pointer as well. As soon as the space was created, however, Anderson County deleted that space, scoring six straight to end the quarter. Baum had another three-pointer here, with Johnson adding two from the line and Satterly hitting one from the line. Southwestern's lead was 29-25 heading into the final period.
Williams and Smiddy both made shots from long range to begin the fourth quarter and the Lady Warriors' lead was stretched back out to 10 at 35-25. Five straight from Johnson cut the lead right back in half. Acey hit four straight from the line to keep the Lady Warriors afloat following this. A three-pointer from Acey finally saw the Southwestern lead go above 10 midway through the quarter at 44-32 and that is where it stayed. Another four straight made from the free throw line, these from Young, sealed the deal for the home team and Southwestern took their final home game by a score of 48-36. A fitting end on their home court for Southwestern seniors Kaylee Young, Ayden Smiddy and Kamryn Hall. Coach Molden was very pleased with the defensive intensity of his team in the victory.
"I thought we won this game on the defensive end. Ayden Smiddy and Kaylee Young did a great job containing Anderson's two star players. Our team was much more focused on detail and the scouting report compared to our Friday night game. I'm hoping we can build some momentum off this good win over a very well-coached, great basketball program," he explained.
Southwestern was led by 14 points from Ayden Smiddy, 13 from Payton Acey and 10 from Kenzie Williams. Acey almost had a double-double with seven rebounds. Kaylee Young also almost notched a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds. Kamryn Hall added three for the Lady Warriors. Anderson County was led by a game-high 17 points from Lainey Johnson.
Southwestern is now 16-9 for the season and finish 8-1 at home. The Lady Warriors will be back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Franklin County to take on the Lady Flyers, with tip scheduled for 8 p.m.
