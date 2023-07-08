Southwestern sophomore Deven Leclercq had a solid 2022 freshman campaign for the Warriors, with 2023 looking to be a big breakout season for the defensive lineman. Kentuckyprepgridiron.com last week named Leclercq “a name you will know in ‘23,” stating that Leclercq had superlative production for being a young guy slotted where he played and that he will be the premier down lineman in Kentucky 5A football. They also stated that with his superb 3.8 GPA will put him in play for a lot of places that will spend plenty of money to bring his intelligence and talent to their college rosters.
Leclercq had 24 total tackles in the trenches for the Warriors last season, along with three tackles for loss and one quarterback sack. With a lot of senior talent gone on the defensive front for Southwestern, Leclercq will be sure to build on his first season on varsity to expand his skills and become a larger contributor on the defensive front.
