Southwestern assistant football coach and defensive coordinator Levi Rogers has been named the new head football coach at Casey County High School, filling the vacancy left by Steve Stonebreaker.
After starting at quarterback for four years for Lincoln County, Rogers has spent the last 13 years coaching, with stops including Garrard County, where he was the wide receivers and linebackers coach, Lincoln County, where he was offensive and defensive coordinator, and most recently at Southwestern.
Last season, the Warriors ranked 17th in the state in total team defense, only allowing 14.3 points per game.
Congratulations to Levi and his family. The Commonwealth Journal wishes you the best in your new role over at Casey County!
