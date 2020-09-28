Southwestern's Nathanael Turner and <span>Trevor Hansen turn in personal bests </span>

In the Bourbon County Colonel Charge, Southwestern High School sophomore Nathanael Turner turned in a personal best of 16:01 for 5,000 meters, which was good for a sixth place finish in a highly-competitive statewide race. Southwestern junior Trevor Hansen also turned in a personal best of 16:59 and 30th place finish.
Southwestern High School junior Kate Golden placed 18th with a time of 19:32. Somerset Christian junior Chloe West placed 27th with a time of 20:02.
Southwestern sophomore Jasmine Akin was timed at 23:11, sophomore Kathryn Carrington was clocked at 23:36, and junior Allison Taylor was timed at 23:50. Somerset Christian senior Isaac Morris was clocked at 18:13 and placed 83rd.
The Pulaski County High School girls placed third in the North Laurel Area 8 Cross Country Championships, as the Pulaski County boys team placed seventh.
Pulaski County seventh-grader Maggie Bertram placed seventh with a time of 21:53. Eighth-grader Hannah Murray placed 10th with a time of 22:16. Other Pulaski runners included freshman Halana Strunk 23:24 (20th), eighth-grader Becca Debord 24:00 (24th), and senior Morgan Bruin 24:27 (28th).
For Somerset, junior Lucy McArthur clocked a 25:24 (33rd) and Clara Eastham was timed at 27:16 (46th).
Pulaski County sophomore Kannon Cundiff placed ninth with a time of 18:05. Junior Jeremiah Smith was clocked at 19:36 (23rd), and senior Bradley Heist was timed at 19:46 (27th). Other top boys local finishers included Logan Stamper (21:23 - PC) and Tristan Gray (21:14 - SHS).
"The scores may not indicate it, but nearly every runner ran their season's best last night," Pulaski County cross country coach Byron Childers. "Our girls were missing three of our top four runners. The other girls stepped up and almost got us a runner up finish. Maggie Bertram continues to improve with each race, and eighth-grader Hannah Murray has really come on for us. She is quite an athlete."
"Kannon Cundiff ran a personal best last night," Childers stated. "He is so talented. He just needs to believe in his conditioning a little more and maintain his form when he runs. Freshman Logan Stamper is also improving for us."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.