‘3’-Peat. That’s what the Lady Warriors of Southwestern were gunning for heading into the 12th Region tournament and also what they were looking for in their third matchup against the Lady Jumpers of Somerset in the current season on Tuesday night. Looking fully healthy for the first time since the beginning of the season, head coach Junior Molden’s squad was looking to silence any doubters. For Somerset, they were out for revenge after falling to Southwestern in last year’s region tournament in the semis. The Jumpers also have not beat the Warriors since 2009.
In the last meeting between the two rivals, it was an extremely low scoring affair, with the Lady Warriors only taking that contest 36-29. However, it was a vastly different scene at the PC Gym, as Southwestern hit nine three-pointers en route to rolling over Somerset by a score of 66-35. Coach Molden noted after the game that their defensive work was key to the win tonight as well.
“Our attention to detail on the defensive end was the difference tonight. I thought we used our time wisely before this game making sure we understood how to force Somerset into uncomfortable situations on the floor. I have a lot of respect for the job coach McWhorter has done there the last couple years. They have been playing very well of late coming into this regional, but we were dialed in on what our team needed to do to compete with them,” he described.
It was a no offense zone in the gymnasium early in the first quarter, as it seemed that neither team could buy a bucket. Payton Acey had an early three points that were the only points scored in the game’s first few minutes. Grace Bruner then tied the game up with Somerset’s first points of the ball game on a corner three.
The flood gates then opened for the Warriors, who caught fire from every spot on the floor and closed the period on a 15-2 run to take a commanding 18-5 lead after the first eight minutes of the contest. Ayden Smiddy was particularly deadly from long range, busting three shots from deep to give herself nine points during the period. Acey scored another four points during the spree as well, with Kaylee Young adding the other two points after a terrific pass from Kinsley Molden. Taya Mills scored the lone points for the Jumpers late.
Back-to-back threes from Molden and Young opened the quarter for Southwestern with their shooting still seeming to be scorching hot. Jaelyn Dye finally got on the scoreboard on a lay-up following this, with Haley Combs entering the scorebook with two made free throws as well.
Again the Warriors found the ignition switch on their shooting, finishing the half on a 9-3 spree to take a 35-12 lead into the break. Both Young and Molden hit another three during the run. Molden had another two as well, with Smiddy hitting 1-2 from the line. Kate Bruner hit a three-pointer right before the buzzer for the Lady Jumpers, giving them a slight boost heading into the locker room.
Out of the break, it was Southwestern once again hitting a three, this one the fourth of the game from Smiddy. Another two from Acey and the Warriors were close to grabbing a 30 point lead. Grace Bruner had six early points in the quarter, including four from the charity stripe, to keep the Jumpers from suffering from the running clock. Jordyn McDonald had her first two in the middle of the third quarter. McDonald had missed the last several weeks due to an injury.
Two more from the line from Grace Bruner and a two-point bucket from Combs later, and Somerset finally hit the 20 point mark in the contest. Acey, Smiddy and Young all had two more points late in the period, with Grace Bruner scoring another two points late to make the score 51-22 heading into the final eight minutes of the contest.
A steal from Young opened up the fourth quarter and after another two from Acey, the Warriors had their biggest lead of the game at 53-22, with the game’s decision not in question by this point. The two teams then traded points over the next few minutes, with Dye and Grace Bruner each scoring two and Young and McDonald scoring two apiece for Southwestern. Kenzie Williams got on the scoring sheet with a made free throw after this.
A made three-pointer by Kinsley Molden pushed the Southwestern lead to 61-28 and threatened to push the contest into a running clock situation. Grace Bruner then scored what were the final points of her high school career, followed by a three from Mills to make the Southwestern lead sit at 61-33. Following points from Mollie Osborne, Kamryn Hall and Krystin Dezarn, as well as two made from the line by Kayleigh Bartley, the end of the road was nigh for a fantastic group of seniors for the Jumpers, as Southwestern prevailed 66-35. Head coach of the Jumpers Cassandra McWhorter was understandably heartbroken for her group of seniors following the game.
“Definitely a tough ending tonight, but credit to Southwestern for coming out ready and hitting big shots. Not how I wanted the season to end of this group of seniors. I know they have been together for a long time and it is my hope that they can take with them many great memories, not only from this year, but our two seasons together. I pray that the game of basketball has helped prepare them for their future endeavors,” she solemnly explained.
Coach Molden was overall proud of the way his team performed and executed in the big victory over Somerset.
“We shot the ball well, especially in the first half. Add to that a good defensive performance and we felt like we created all the momentum we needed to get the victory. We feel very fortunate to have Kinsley Molden and Jordy McDonald on the floor after both had what were thought to be season-ending injuries in the past month. They both have worked extremely hard rehabbing and were the chemistry we needed to make everything connected tonight on the offensive end. I thought the energy was contagious and all our players came in and played their roles well tonight,” he expounded.
Southwestern was led by 16 points and nine rebounds from Payton Acey. Ayden Smiddy scored 15 points to go along with six steals, with Kinsley Molden and Kaylee Young adding 13 and 12 respectively. Other scorers for the Warriors included Jordyn McDonald with four, Mollie Osborne and Krystin Dezarn with two apiece and both Kamryn Hall and Kenzie Williams with one point each. Somerset’s leading scorer was Grace Bruner with 15 points, while Jaelyn Dye had six. Taya Mills scored five points, with Haley Combs scoring four, Kate Bruner scoring three and Kayleigh Bartley adding two to round off the scoring for the Jumpers.
Somerset’s season ends with a 19-13 record, with the careers of Kayleigh Bartley, Bailey Bender, Grace Bruner, Kate Bruner, Mackenzie Fisher, Katelynn Mills and Taya Mills all coming to a close. Best of luck in all of these players’ future endeavors.
Southwestern advances to the 12th Region semifinals once again, where a familiar opponent awaits them in the Mercer County Lady Titans. The Warriors defeated them in the 12th Region championship game last season. Coach Molden had a few words to say about that very opponent.
“We’ve got a couple days to try and prepare for the hottest team in the 12th Region in Mercer County. Hopefully we can continue getting healthier and be ready Friday night,” he stated.
Southwestern and Mercer County will square off in Friday night’s second semifinal matchup and it will tip at 8:15 p.m. or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
