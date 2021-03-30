Southwestern's <span>Keaton Smith and Jaydon Coggins finish second in state bass fishing tourney</span>

BURNSIDE – This past weekend, the Southwestern High School bass fishing squad had two teams qualify for the National Championships after strong performances in the state bass fishing tournament on Lake Cumberland.
Southwestern senior and Campbellsville University signee Keaton Smith and junior Jaydon Coggins weighed in a mix bag of smallmouth and largemouth bass that weighed 16.09 pounds, which was good enough for second place out of 202 Boats.
Southwestern junior Chanler Brake and freshman Landon Brake had a mix bag also one smallmouth and 4 largemouth that weighed in at 12 pounds, which was good enough for 12th place finish out of 202 Boats.
Southwestern bass fishermen will head to Lake Hartwell in Anderson County, South Carolina on June 30th through July 3rd to compete against some of the best High School Bass Fishermen this country offers in the 12th Annual National Championship.
