<span>Elliette Pyles named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week</span>

Elliette Pyles

Elliette Pyles, of the Lake Cumberland Cruisers 6U Softball Team , is one of the youngest players on the team. Elliette stepped up to help lead the team to two victories and one tie during their first tournament held in Somerset. She hit the first in-the-park home run for the Lady Cruisers and had no strikeouts throughout the three games. She also locked down first base as one of the top defensive players for the team and helped solidify their win in the championship game.