<span id="docs-internal-guid-62ab7117-7fff-8918-df16-4b3cd4dcc6b8">Undefeated Warriors host winless Cardinals</span>

It’s 5-0 versus 0-5 tonight at the Reservation, as the undefeated Southwestern Warriors will host the winless South Laurel Cardinals in a Class 5A District 8 matchup.
Southwestern, who is one of five 5-0 teams in all of Class 5A, is off to a good start in district play after back-to-back wins on the road. The Warriors were able to beat North Laurel, 28-12, prior to a 27-6 victory over Whitley County last week. The Warriors began the 2020 campaign with triumphs over Wayne County, George Rogers Clark, and Knox Central.
Jason Foley, who is in his second year as the head coach of the Warriors, is happy with his team’s 2-0 start in district action, but he is challenging his team not to become complacent with their good start. The second-year Southwestern coach wants his team to finish district play strong to wrap up the top seed for the playoffs, which can be done with victories over South Laurel and Pulaski County.
“We are in a good spot with starting 2-0 district play,” Foley began. “However, it's very important not to get complacent or comfortable, or momentum can change really quickly in this district. Any team can win on any given night. We must focus on being the best version of ourselves and continue to improve week to week to have the type of finish that we want. Every game is important for seeding and home-field advantage in the playoffs.”
South Laurel, meanwhile, is 0-2 in district action following a pair of double-digit losses to kick off the district slate. The Cardinals suffered a 47-14 setback to North Laurel before falling to Pulaski County by a score of 58-32. Along with a pair of district setbacks, the Cardinals have fallen to West Jessamine, Lincoln County, and Mercer County.
Donne Burdine’s Cardinal team comes into the ballgame averaging 27.2 points per game. South Laurel also averages 155.8 rushing yards per game and 217.8 passing yards per contest.
The Cardinal offense is paced by the arm and the legs of quarterback Dylan Burdine, who is the team’s leader in both passing and rushing yards. In the air, Burdine is 80 of 135 for 1,089 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, the sophomore has 344 yards and five scores on 68 attempts.
Burdine’s go-to target is wide receiver Traeton Napier, who has hauled in 46 catches for 598 yards and seven touchdowns. South Laurel will also utilize tailback Brenton Willoughby, who has 282 rushing yards and a pair of scores on 71 attempts.
South Laurel’s run-pass option concept will keep the Warrior defense on their toes all game long, according to Foley. Southwestern’s defense is giving up an average of 18.4 points per contest.
“This week, we play a South Laurel team who has shown to be able to put up a lot of points against some good opponents,” explained Foley. “Their offense is very dangerous and explosive, and it starts with their QB, Dylan Burdine. He is a dual-threat type player that can hurt you with his arm and legs. Their offense runs a lot of the ‘RPO’ concept and has shown to be very good at it. Defensively, we will be tested.”
The Warrior offense, averaging 26.8 points per game, could have a big night against South Laurel, who is giving up 48.6 points per contest. Southwestern has been succeeding in the running game in 2020 (260.2 rushing yards per contest), but the passing game is an area that the Warriors are still working on (69.5 passing yards per game).
Tanner Wright, a junior, is the Warriors’ leading rusher on the year, tallying 660 yards and four touchdowns on 99 carries. Giddeon Brainard is Southwestern’s top scorer this season, racking up a team-high nine touchdowns on 35 totes.
This evening’s district clash will be the 22nd meeting between the Warriors and the Cardinals. Southwestern has dominated the overall series, winning 17 of the 21 games played. The Warriors, who have won 13 straight games in the series, have not lost to South Laurel since 2006. In those 13 games, Southwestern has outscored the Cardinals by a margin of 587-238.
Tonight’s game will be the third time this season that the Warriors will go up against a team named the Cardinals. Southwestern beat the Wayne County Cardinals in game one and then followed that up with a victory over the George Rogers Clark Cardinals. Foley and company will look to make it three wins over a Cardinal team tonight when they will host the Cardinals of South Laurel.
South Laurel and Southwestern are set to kick off from the Reservation at 7:30 p.m. The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com or on the radio on Lake 102.3 FM.
Follow Michael Childers on Twitter — @MChilders_22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.