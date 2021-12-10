<span>Kim Worley named the NFHS boys archery Kentucky Coach of the Year </span>

Pulaski County High School and Northern Middle School archery coach Kim Worley was selected as the boys archery Kentucky Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Coaches Association.
NFHS recognizes Coach of the Year honorees from each state. Those named Coach of the Year at the state level then advance for consideration for Sectional Coach of the Year honors. Winners are chosen through a combination of their coaching accomplishments as well as their contributions outside of competition to help grow their respective sport.
"I’m honored to be named State Boys Archery Coach of the Year, but the real honor was getting to work with these fantastic young archers and see their dedication and effort throughout a very trying COVID year of archery," Worley said of the statewide award. "They had to learn to adapt and shoot wearing masks in environments empty of cheering parents and fellow students. I’m especially thankful to Patrick Richardson, Rodney McAninch and Brian Miller for this opportunity and to Stephen Dykes for helping me get this program restarted and back on its way to big things."
In the COVID shortened season, Worley led the boys team to the KHSAA Region 9 Boys Championship, while the girls finished as runner-up for the Region 9 Girls Championship. The Pulaski County girls then finished second at semi-state and tenth overall at State, while the boys team won their semi-state and then went on to finish as the boys state runner-up.
The next month the Pulaski County combined team also finished tenth out of 115 high schools in KY in the NASP Archery State Tourney. This year the team has already won it’s first two tourneys and is looking forward to competing for the KHSAA and NASP state titles.
The NFHS, which has been recognizing coaches through an awards program since 1982, honors coaches in the top 10 girls sports and top 10 boys sports (by participation numbers), and in two “other” sports – one for boys and one for girls – that are not included in the top 10 listings. The NFHS also recognizes a spirit coach as a separate award category. Winners of NFHS awards must be active coaches during the year for which they receive their awards.
The next award level after state coach of the year is sectional coach of the year. The NFHS is divided into eight geographical sections. They are as follows: Section 1 – Northeast (CT, ME, MA, NH, NJ, NY, RI, VT); Section 2 – Mideast (DE, DC, KY, MD, OH, PA, VA, WV); Section 3 – South (AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, TN); Section 4 – Central (IL, IN, IA, MI, WI); Section 5 – Midwest (KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD); Section 6 – Southwest (AR, CO, NM, OK, TX); Section 7 – West (AZ, CA, HI, NV, UT); and Section 8 – Northwest (AK, ID, MT, OR, WA, WY).
The NFHS Coaches Association has an advisory committee composed of a chair and eight sectional representatives. The sectional committee representatives evaluate the state award recipients from the states in their respective sections and select the best candidates for the sectional award in each sport category. The NFHS Coaches Association Advisory Committee then considers the sectional candidates in each sport, ranks them according to a point system, and determines a national winner for each of the 20 sport categories, the spirit category and two “other” categories.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.