<span>Team Warstic are baseball tourney runner-ups</span>

Team Warstic 13U baseball team finished as Tournament Runner-ups this past weekend in Mount Sterling, Ky. Team Warstic defeated Eastern KY Knights to advance in tournament play and fell to the Lincoln Lugnuts of West Virginia. Team Warstic members are, from left, Reno Scott, Cole Cassida, Jayden Taylor, Tegan Kennedy, Edgar Ramirez Back: Dylan Wesley, Gage Gregory, Haden Johnson, Marcus Wells, Hayes Bishop, Pierce Jasper, Talon Lowery. Coach’s, Bobby Wesley, Jody Taylor and Cliff Jasper.
featured alert breaking
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.