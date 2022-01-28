<span>Tim Starr becomes the new TCW World Heavyweight Champion</span>

FRANKFORT – Triple Crown Wrestling wowed an excited Comic Con at the FrankfortCon at the Capital Plaza Hotel Ballroom in our States’ Capital on Saturday, Jan. 22. Also in attendance was longtime promoter Terry England, owner of Ultimate Championship Wrestling.
This was definitely going to be a night for the history books.
Match #1– Jim White Memorial Rumble Royale with the winner receiving the opportunity to challenge Triple Crown Wrestlings World Heavyweight Champion Cameron J. Walker later that evening in the Main Event.
Entrants in order- Christopher Alexander Matthews, Brandon Wolfe, Tim Starr, Braxton T. Wilson, Shelby “GummyBear” McLovins, Jeremiah L. Brake, El Pepino Rojo, “Lifeguard” Izzy Vaden, Dominick McVay, Cody Matthews, DeWayne Davis.
Order of Elimination- Christopher Alexander Matthews by Tim Starr, Braxton T. Wilson by Tim Starr and Brandon Wolfe, Shelby “GummyBear” McLovins by Tim Starr and Brandon Wolfe, El Pepino Rojo by Izzy Vaden, Jeremiah L. Brake by Izzy Vaden, Brandon Wolfe by Izzy Vaden, DeWayne Davis and Dominick McVay by Izzy Vaden nearly simultaneously. McVay and Davis fight to the back. Cody Matthews by Izzy Vaden, and Izzy Vaden is eliminated by Tim Starr and thus wins the Rumble Royale and will face TCW World Champion Cameron J. Walker in the Main Event.
Match #2 – Christopher Alexander Matthews w/Jeremiah L. Brake & Braxton T. Wilson vs. Cody Matthews
Wilson/Brake tried to interfere, but was shoved by Christopher Matthews. Christopher Alexander Matthews wins by pinfall.
Match #3 – TCW All-American Championship Match DeWayne Davis (c) vs. Dominick McVay
Davis retains his All-American Championship after several near-falls, but ultimately wins by pinfall after a low blow to Dominick McVay. After the match fireworks flew and an upcoming decision will be made shortly by the TCW executive board as to fine Davis and/or sanction a rematch at an upcoming event.
Match #4 – Brandon Wolfe vs. “Lifeguard” Izzy Vaden
Earlier in the rumble these two would square off, exchanging blows, but Vaden would gain the upper-hand in the Rumble Royale. This match was a textbook match with a great showing by both. However, it would go well into the night and result in a time limit draw.
Match # 5 – Boogie Woogie Boy Gary Valiant vs. Luke Cage
Valiant is always a fan favorite and will get any crowd into his shenanigans. Luke Cage seemed to be up to the task of squashing the fun in Frankfort, but it was Valiant that would prevail and electrify the crowd.
Match #6 – TCW World Heavyweight Championship Main Event
Cameron J. Walker (c) vs. Tim Starr
These two have gone at it before, but nothing could top this match. Tim Starr has been battling his way back to the top after losing his All-American Championship to DeWayne Davis in the fall of 2021. Winning the Rumble Royale would finally give him a chance to solidify his standing in Triple Crown Wrestling. Cameron J. Walker has held the World Championship as its first champion since the title was introduced. Walker was absolutely hated by the fans, but loved by his peers due to the ability and prestige he brought to the TCW World Championship. It was a hard fought battle but Tim Starr would prevail and become the new TCW World Heavyweight Champion. Walker defeated, he would exit the ring as Starr celebrated. Cypher Code would end the celebration or you would think. Instead of attacking Tim Starr, Christopher Alexander Matthews and Braxton T. Wilson began attacking Jeremiah L. Brake as the new Champion would also join in.
What does this mean for Tim Starr? Come find out on Feb. 5, in Monticello, Ky., at the Aspire Center. For more information go to www.triplecrownwrestling.com or follow us on Facebook, twitter, and instagram.
