Spring sports seniors recognized by their coaches

Several spring sports teams had lone seniors on their rosters, and each of their respective coaches never got the chance to coach them one last year with the COVID-19 outbreak spring sports cancellation.
Somerset softball senior Mya Barron, Pulaski County softball senior Eva Gover, Southwestern baseball senior Tanner McKee, and Pulaski County tennis senior Chase Nelson were honored by their respective coaches.
Mya Barron
Somerset High School softball coach David Dorsey stated, "Mya came here as a freshman and fit like a glove right from the start. She has been our leadoff hitter for the last two years and roamed in centerfield. She is a leader with her play and will be greatly missed. Besides a great player, she is a good student and a better person! #12 Mya Barron."
Eva Gover
Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover stated, "Eva is one of those players every coach wants on their team! She's the prime example of what a role model is supposed to be. She's a true leader on and off the field. She's been an All-County player every year since the 6th grade. She's an All-District and All Region player as well 4 out of the 6 years she played. Eva was on the Kentucky Junior All-State team this past season. Eva will be attending the University of Louisville in the Fall where she will be in the Honors Science Program and then attending Medical School. She will be truly missed this coming season!"
Tanner McKee
Southwestern High School baseball coach Michael Gover said, "Tanner has been starting varsity since he was an 8th grader. Signed to play baseball at Asbury University. He was a great athlete but an even better young man. He had taken on a new role this year as team leader. He lead by example and even though he was a little late to getting to be with us due to basketball. It was amazing to see how the other boys looked up to him and really listened to what he was telling them. In such a short time. Asbury is getting a great young man, who will do big things in life. And we appreciate all his time and dedication to our program and what he meant to it."
Chase Nelson
Pulaski County High School tennis coach Chris Adkisson stated, "Chase has a lot of enthusiasm for competing on the tennis court. He is a great match player because he finds new ways to compete at practice each day."
