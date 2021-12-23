State-ranked Pulaski County ups record to 11-0

BOWLING GREEN - The state-ranked Pulaski County High School boys basketball team rolled to their 11th straight win on Wednesday in a 81-51 pounding of Franklin-Simpson.
Prior to their lopsided win, the team traveled to present a generous donations to the storm victims of western Kentucky.
Maroons' senior Zach Travis scored a game-high 23 points in the win. Cayden Lancaster scored 15 points. Gavin Stevens scored 12 points. Caleb Sloan scored eight points. Jace Frye scored six points. Kameryn Hargis scored three points. Carson Fraley, Ethan Idlewine, Wessen Falin, and Ben Dalton scored two points each.
Pulaski County (11-0) will play Grayson County on Thursday in the The Best in Hoops.
