Steel Wrestling had 9 of their 13 wrestlers place at State. Alex Upchurch won a state championship crown, while Dmontae Sejour and Tanner Jones were state runners up. Zander Upchurch, Ryder Upchurch, and Maddox Walters all placed third in state. Jase Hart placed fourth, while Brayden Durham and Austin Greer both placed sixth. Kyren Overly was recognized by his coaches for putting in the work and giving 110-percent effort. Overly may not of placed, but left a champion for the work he’s put in. Nolan Zimmerman showed up and battled through an injury. Unfortunately, Zimmerman wasn’t able to finish his post season due to injury, but had an undefeated regular season in Kentucky and was the favorite to win.
Steel Wrestlers awarded at State
