Steel Wrestlers compete in two weekend tourneys

This past weekend, the Steel wrestling team competed in two tournaments. The first tourney was the Heritage Open on Saturday, with the local team bringing home five first place honors.
Heritage Open winners were Da’Montae Sejour (tots) 40 lb. weight class, Zander Upchurch (tots) 45 lb. weight class, Austin Greer (bantam) 60-65 lb. weight class, and Alex Upchurch (midgets) 50-55 lb. weight class
Steel Wrestling had three second place awards in Emma Zimmerman (girls) 59-66 lb. weight class, Savanna Hughes (girls )145-147 lb. weight class, and Tanner Jones (midgets) 80-85 lb. weight class.
Brayden Durham placed third in the (bantam) 55 lb. weight class. The two fourth place finishers were Nolan Zimmerman (bantam) 60-65 lb. weight class, and Jacob Dolen (midgets) 80-85 lb. weight class. Da’Shaun Sejour placed fifth in the (ms) 135 lb. weight class.
On Sunday, the Steel wrestlers competed at the Heritage Beginners. Steel had five first place honors going Zander Upchurch (tots) 45 lb. weight class, Ryder Upchurch (bantam) 49-50 lb. weight class, Nolan Zimmerman (bantam) 58-61 lb. weight class, Alex Upchurch (midgets) 50-56 lb. weight class, and Nolan Zimmerman (midgets) 59-62 lb. weight class.
Steele Wrestling had five second place finishers in Zander Upchurch (bantam) 44-47 lb. weight class, Austin Greer (bantam) 58-61 lb. weight class, Savanna Hughes (girls) 145-147 lb. weight class, Emma Zimmerman (midgets) 56-60 lb. weight class, and Maddox Walters (juniors) 94-102 lb. weight class.
Finishing in second place was Emma Zimmerman (girls) 59-66 lb. weight class, and Jacob Dolen (midgets) 76-81 lb. weight class
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.