Steel Wrestlers have good weekend

Submitted Photo

This past weekend, Steel Wrestling had several award winners in youth wrestling competitions. Kaylee Upchurch (left) was the 129 lb. champ in the Top 100 in Chattanooga, while Emma Zimmerman (center) placed third in the 64 lb. class. Zander Upchurch (second from far right) won the 6U 50 lb. class and placed second in the 8U 48 lb. class in the Nuway Nationals. Zander Upchurch and Alex Upchurch (far right) both earned wrestling All-American status.